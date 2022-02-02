Back

No longer a 'socially critical disease': Denmark lifts almost all Covid restrictions

A new year.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 02, 2022, 10:27 AM

Denmark has lifted almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

This includes getting rid of indoor mask mandates and restrictions on number of people gathering indoors, resuming late-night alcohol sales, and dropping the use of a "Covid pass" indicating proof of vaccination.

According to DW, only visitors to Denmark will be required to present proof of vaccination. Hospitals and nursing homes are advised to keep certain restrictions like face masks.

Denmark will no longer classify Covid-19 as a "socially critical disease", according to Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

The government can enact wide-ranging measures such as mask mandates for these socially critical diseases.

Denmark will no longer categorise COVID-19 as a "socially critical disease" as of February 1, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote in a letter to the parliament's epidemiology committee.

According to Politico, despite Denmark's rising number of infections, they have not seen an increase in hospitalisation.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said they were "ready to step out of the shadows of the coronavirus" and that they were saying "goodbye" to restrictions and "welcome" to "the life we knew before".

According to BBC, more than 80 per cent of the population over the age of five have had two doses, while over 60 per cent have been given a booster shot.

Photo by Febiyan on Unsplash and Mette Frederiksen Facebook page

