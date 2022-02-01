Back

Conditions for people in Myanmar continue to deteriorate 1 year after military coup: MFA

Singapore remains "deeply concerned" about the situation in Myanmar.

Faris Alfiq | February 01, 2022, 11:28 AM

One year after the military seized power from Myanmar's civilian government, conditions in the country for the people continue to deteriorate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Feb. 1.

The statement added that Singapore remains "deeply concerned" about the situation in Myanmar.

Military coup in Myanmar

In the early hours of Feb. 1, 2021, Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, was arrested amid rising tensions between the civilian government and the country's military.

The NLD had won enough seats to form a government during the country's election in November 2020, but the army has claimed that the vote was fraudulent.

Military-owned TV channel Myawaddy TV later announced that the military had seized power, and declared a state of emergency for a year.

Military regime seized power

The military-backed Vice President, U Myint Swe, became the acting president.

It was also announced that state power would be handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, Reuters reported.

Myanmar was under military rule until 2011. Suu Kyi, who was Myanmar's first State Counsellor, had spent several years under house arrest until her release in 2010.

Suu Kyi came to power after a 2015 landslide election win by her party.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Suu Kyi was sentenced to jail for four years for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid-19 rules.

Lack of progress in implementing the Five-Points Consensus

MFA also said that Singapore is "disappointed" by the lack of progress in the implementation of the Asean Five-Points Consensus.

"We urge the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, including by facilitating the Special Envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned," MFA added.

The Asean Five-Point Consensus was an agreement reached by Asean member states on Apr. 24, 2021 at a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta between Asean leaders and Min Aung Hlaing in resolving the Myanmar crisis.

The consensus includes:

  • There shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.

  • Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence seeking a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

  • A special envoy of the Asean Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of Asean.

  • Asean shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.

  • The special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

Singapore committed to supporting Asean's efforts in Myanmar

Singapore also called for the release of all political detainees, including U Win Myint, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and foreign detainees, MFA said.

The statement called for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in the country.

"Singapore remains committed to supporting Asean's efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar," MFA said.

