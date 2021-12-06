Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to jail for four years.

News of her punishment was reported by AFP, quoting a spokesman for the junta.

Jailed for two crimes

A Myanmar court on Monday, Dec. 6, jailed the ousted civilian leader for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid-19 rules.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Aung San Suu Kyi was "sentenced to two years' imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under natural disaster law".

Information vacuum

The 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate was put on trial in the capital Naypyitaw, but proceedings were closed off to the media.

Public information controlled via junta-led outlets did not mention what happened in court.

Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyers have been barred from speaking to the media and public.

Why jail her?

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi say proceedings against her are baseless.

The proceedings were designed to let the military consolidate power and to end her political career by keeping her occupied.

The junta responded that due process for Aung San Suu Kyi was carried out by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the Feb. 1 coup.

The junta has labelled its opponents as "terrorists".

Top photo via Saw Wunna/ Unsplash

