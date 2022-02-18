Back

Lawrence Wong continues pre-Budget porridge tradition, reveals name 'Charting Our New Way Forward Together'

Looks delicious.

Lean Jinghui | February 18, 2022, 10:31 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver his first annual Budget Statement later today, Feb. 18, at 3:30pm.

In a Facebook post about the affair, Wong shared his thoughts about preparing for Budget 2022, and what the public can expect from the statement to be announced later in Parliament.

"Charting our New Way Forward Together"

Wong shared that the Singapore Budget 2022 will be named "Charting our New Way Forward Together" — to "give Singaporeans the confidence to embrace our journey forward".

He noted that Covid-19 has changed and impacted the way we live — our "working lifestyle, jobs, social fabric, and most importantly, health" – and in dealing with the evolving challenges of Covid-19, Singapore must also prepare for a post-pandemic future.

Wong added:

"This Budget is for our people, our families, and our future generations. It will set out how we can better position Singapore for future challenges and opportunities, and strengthen our social compact. As one united people, we will chart our new way forward together."

Not to forget MOF's annual pre-Budget porridge

Naturally, the annual Budget would not be the same without the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) "Porridge Aunty", Auntie Mei Jok, who once again prepared porridge for the team.

Leader of the House and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah shared affectionately about the tradition:

"The Porridge that Powers the Budget

Putting together a national budget is not easy. It takes a lot of effort and energy.

For the last 40 years, the Budgets delivered by successive Finance Ministers have been powered by porridge prepared by Aunty Mei Jok for our Ministry of Finance (Singapore) colleagues.

Starting with simple rice porridge, she adds a whole variety of ingredients to give it delicious flavour, texture and healthy goodness.

Just as these many different ingredients blend to make a nourishing pot of porridge, Budget 2022 is a culmination of many different ideas and feedback, all put together to bring Singapore forward, allowing us to meet needs and achieve our aspirations while keeping Singapore fiscally healthy.

Many thanks to Aunty Mei Jok and the MOF team for keeping our Budgets going!"

Here's the powerful bowl of porridge in question:

Via Indranee Rajah Facebook

Via Indranee Rajah Facebook

Wong himself shared his memories of the tradition a few days earlier, on Feb. 15.

A live webcast of the delivery of the Budget Statement will be available on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg).

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Lawrence Wong and Indranee Rajah Facebook 

1,100 Porsches, 189 Bentleys & other luxury cars on cargo ship on fire out at sea off Portugal

Rich people problems.

February 18, 2022, 02:13 PM

Animated parakeet family draws over 100 bird enthusiasts to Pasir Ris Park

The fully-grown juveniles fledged with no difficulties.

February 18, 2022, 02:07 PM

Vietnamese woman, 21, loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats with her best friend

She thanked her ex-boyfriend for the motivation.

February 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

SBCD Korean Tofu House opening at coffee shop at edge of Punggol in March 2022

More food options in Punggol.

February 18, 2022, 01:16 PM

Greenridge Crescent deaths: Father, 48, charged for murdering second son

He's now charged for murdering both sons.

February 18, 2022, 12:18 PM

Asean is 'on the right track' with Myanmar, what's needed is 'strategic patience': Vivian Balakrishnan

He also said that when one is hasty and in a hurry, one often cedes negotiating advantage to the other side.

February 18, 2022, 12:04 PM

Eileen Gu wins gold for third medal of Beijing Winter Olympics

A successful run.

February 18, 2022, 11:52 AM

BMW driver allegedly shoves security guard in Novena, causing him to fall, fracture his palm & be on medical leave after 3 months

Case not resolved yet.

February 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

British prisoner's sketches offer lighthearted take on life during Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

His drawings are proof of the resilience and resourcefulness of prisoners of war.

February 18, 2022, 07:30 AM

Iris Koh, Healing the Divide founder, raises S$96,000 in just 1 week to foot legal fees

People giving money for her cause.

February 18, 2022, 03:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.