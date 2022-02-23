Popular gelato brand Birds of Paradise opens 3rd outlet in Tanjong Pagar

Local gelato chain Birds of Paradise has always seen long queues, even with its expansion to Jewel Changi Airport.

But perhaps the queues will be shorter with the opening of its third and newest outlet in Tanjong Pagar.

New outlet in Tanjong Pagar

Opened in Feb. 2022, the new store is located in a shophouse on Craig Road, where there are other cafes like Bearded Bella and Hvala.

While the other shophouses around Birds of Paradise look more traditional, this new outlet flaunts a round-edged entrance as well as a minimalistic and clean theme.

Customers can also get the gelatos by the pint at the Tanjong Pagar outlet.

Botanical-inspired gelato

Like its other outlets, Birds of Paradise offers gelato flavours that are made with botanical ingredients like fruits, flowers, pods, herbs and spices.

There are flavours like Strawberry Basil, Coconut Sorbet, Mandarin Sorbet, Earl Grey and Lemongrass, and more.

Birds of Paradise @ Craig Road

Address: 53 Craig Road #01-01, Singapore 089691

Opening Hours: 12 pm to 9.30 pm, closed on Mondays

Top image from Birds of Paradise and @food_for_happytummy on Instagram.