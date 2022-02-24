Back

US president Joe Biden condemns 'Russia's unprovoked & unjustified attack on Ukraine'

Biden also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Belmont Lay | February 24, 2022, 01:40 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The United States President Joe Biden said his country and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine, after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The White House has since issued a statement a few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday, Feb. 24 a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, which is tantamount to a declaration of war.

The White House statement said:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

U.S. weighing options

The U.S. and allies are planning on Thursday to trigger the "full scale" of the sanctions that have been discussed over the last several weeks in response to the attack, according to a senior Biden administration official, as reported by CNN.

Biden held a secure call with members of his national security team from the White House Wednesday evening, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Biden also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, CNN also reported.

In a statement on the call, Biden said he briefed Zelensky "on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council."

"He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin's flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said.

In an address Thursday morning in Ukraine, Zelensky said he was introducing martial law across the country and urged Ukrainians to remain calm.

"No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything," he said. "We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine."

Top photo via Joe Biden Facebook

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Streamlined Covid-19 rules & 5 household visitors at any 1 time postponed: MOH

A revised date will be announced shortly.

February 24, 2022, 12:25 PM

3 S'porean men arrested after more than 5kg of cannabis found in Sengkang HDB flat

The drugs have an estimated street value of S$160,000.

February 24, 2022, 12:18 PM

Grab QR code on printed flyer is fake: S'pore police

New scam method.

February 24, 2022, 12:06 PM

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian president says he is seeking ‘demilitarisation’ of the country.

February 24, 2022, 11:35 AM

Colourful bird in M'sia that looks more like a Pokémon existed in S'pore 150 years ago

Striking.

February 24, 2022, 11:11 AM

S'porean badminton ace Loh Kean Yew does cooking show: His mom's stir-fried pork & potatoes dish

He loves his own cooking.

February 24, 2022, 03:33 AM

Thailand to ease Covid-19 requirements from March 1, more than 300,000 have applied to enter

They will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test on the fifth day of their arrival.

February 24, 2022, 01:29 AM

20,312 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 23

Today's numbers.

February 23, 2022, 10:40 PM

1 man beats up another man at Beach Road Jue Wei after bumping into each other, CCTV captures all

The shop owner said one man beat up the other man over nothing in particular.

February 23, 2022, 07:13 PM

Can we enjoy fresh & affordable locally farmed fish in S’pore for the next 20 years? Yes, with sustainable fish farming.

In the interest of the environment and our food security.

February 23, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.