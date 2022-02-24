US president Joe Biden condemns 'Russia's unprovoked & unjustified attack on Ukraine'

The United States President Joe Biden said his country and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine, after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The White House has since issued a statement a few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday, Feb. 24 a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, which is tantamount to a declaration of war.

The White House statement said:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

U.S. weighing options

The U.S. and allies are planning on Thursday to trigger the "full scale" of the sanctions that have been discussed over the last several weeks in response to the attack, according to a senior Biden administration official, as reported by CNN.

Biden held a secure call with members of his national security team from the White House Wednesday evening, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Biden also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, CNN also reported.

In a statement on the call, Biden said he briefed Zelensky "on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council."

"He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin's flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said.

In an address Thursday morning in Ukraine, Zelensky said he was introducing martial law across the country and urged Ukrainians to remain calm.

"No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything," he said. "We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine."

