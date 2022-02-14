Back

S'pore-Batam ferry to start on Feb. 18, S$80 per round trip

There will be one ferry trip daily.

Fiona Tan | February 14, 2022, 06:54 PM

Editors’ note: Our earlier version included the wrong information regarding the ferry terminal location. We apologise for the mistake and have corrected the article.

Leisure travel between Singapore and Batam could soon be possible via ferry operator BatamFast, as reported by Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News.

This was also reported by Indonesian online news site Tempo.

Daily ferry from Tanah Merah to Nongsapura

According to BatamFast's website, there will be one ferry departing from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and arriving at Nongsapura Ferry terminal daily starting from Feb. 18.

However, details of the daily ferry trip, both timing and costings, are not available on the website yet.

Source: BatamFast.

In response to Shin Min queries, BatamFast's passage operations manager Chua Chun Long confirmed that the operator will be offering a daily ferry trip between Singapore and Batam, Indonesia.

Chua added that BatamFast had received the green light a day ago from the relevant authorities, who said the operator can run and as many as 14 trips within a week.

Shin Min noted that the two other ferry operators – Sindo Ferries and Bintan Resort Ferries – do not have plans to resume ferry trips to Batam and Bintan respectively at the moment.

No Singapore to Indonesia VTL yet

While the travel bubble between Singapore and Batam and Bintan was previously announced on Jan. 24, there was no mention of the effective date it will commence.

Singapore does not have a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement from Singapore to Indonesia, as of Feb. 14, 2022.

Travellers returning to Singapore from Indonesia will have to serve a seven-day Stay-Home Notice.

Requirements still apply

Those entering Batam and Bintan have to fulfil certain requirements, according to a circular that was distributed previously by the Indonesian Covid-19 task force.

Travellers have to be vaccinated at least 14 days before departure, and are required to show digital or physical proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.

Those travelling to Batam can enter via the Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal and proceed to the travel bubble location at Nongsa Sensation in Batam.

Those travelling to Bintan need to enter from Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal before heading to the designated travel bubble location at Lagoi Bintan Resort in Bintan.

Travellers would need to show their visa to enter the islands and proof of confirmation and payment of their travel bubble package to Lagoi Bintan Resort areas or Nongsa Sensation in Batam, in addition to their negative PCR tests.

These PCR tests should be taken 72 hours before departing Singapore, and once more after arriving in Batam or Bintan.

PCR tests in Batam and Bintan costs S$30, according to Shin Min.

Travellers are also required to register with Indonesia's E-HAC digital health service and download PeduliLindungi and BluePass apps while they are in the travel bubble zone.

They are also required to have health insurance of at least S$30,000 to cover the cost of Covid-19 treatment and medical expenses.

Top image via BatamFast

