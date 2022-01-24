Back

Indonesia announces travel bubble for visitors from S'pore to enter Batam & Bintan

Travellers can only interact with people in the bubble.

Faris Alfiq | January 24, 2022, 04:01 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Travellers from Singapore can enter the islands of Batam and Bintan without quarantine, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economy, Airlangga Hartato, during a press conference on Monday (Jan. 24).

Visitors, however, can only interact with those in the travel bubble zone and enjoy the activities within the bubble according to their itinerary.

Hartato said that the travel bubble was announced to "drive tourism in Batam and Bintan", Bisnis reported.

He added that the Covid-19 situation in both islands has been stable.

Earlier travel bubble cancelled

On Jan. 21, Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno announced that the travel bubble arrangement with Singapore will begin soon, Tempo reported.

He added that the country's president, Joko Widodo, has approved the launch of "limited public traffic" between Indonesia and Singapore.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Singapore announced a Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement with Indonesia.

Earlier in Oct. 2021, Indonesia cancelled the travel bubble between Singapore and the Riau Islands as Covid-19 cases in Singapore "remains high".

Requirements

The Indonesian Covid-19 task force also distributed a circular on the set of requirements for travellers from Singapore to enter Batam and Bintan, Tempo reported.

Those travelling to Batam can enter via the Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal and proceed to the travel bubble location at Nongsa Sensation.

As for travellers to Bintan, they need to enter from Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal and make their way to Lagoi Bintan Resort.

Travellers would need to show their visa to enter the islands and proof of confirmation and payment of their travel bubble package to Lagoi Bintan Resort areas or Nongsa Sensation in Batam.

Travellers are required to show digital or physical proof of their Covid-19 vaccination. They should be vaccinated at least 14 days before departure.

According to the government circular, tourists coming in are required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of three days before departure.

They are also required to register with Indonesia's E-HAC digital health service and download PeduliLindungi and BluePass apps while they are in the travel bubble zone.

Travellers are also required to have health insurance of at least S$30,000 to cover the cost of Covid-19 treatment and medical expenses.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Bintan Resort Official/Instagram and Batam View Beach Resort/Facebook 

Motorcycle bursts into flames along Mandai Avenue, 52-year-old male rider taken to hospital

He is currently assisting with police investigations for careless driving.

January 24, 2022, 03:19 PM

ICA officers find sweets infused with cannabis inside parcel, 24-year-old S'porean woman arrested

Investigations are ongoing.

January 24, 2022, 03:13 PM

Tintin superfan travels to Egypt, Peru, India, & more to reprise comic book hero's adventures

Blistering barnacles!

January 24, 2022, 02:52 PM

12 majestic life-sized tiger sculptures will be outside Chinatown Complex till Feb. 15, 2022

Each tiger sculpture has its own unique art concept.

January 24, 2022, 01:05 PM

4 people to be charged with breaching Covid-19 rules during NYE gathering at Clarke Quay

The four people are aged between 19 to 22.

January 24, 2022, 12:40 PM

Subway S'pore makes Peach Oolong Cookie with actual tea leaves from S$1.40

Limited time item.

January 24, 2022, 12:13 PM

Owl with 1 eye big, 1 eye small, like many office workers on Monday, sits on ground in Kaki Bukit

It could have suffered brain damage.

January 24, 2022, 11:59 AM

Father, 48, charged with murder of 11-year-old son at Greenridge Crescent playground

He will return to court on January 31.

January 24, 2022, 09:57 AM

Inter-faith prayer session held at Greenridge Crescent playground for community to grieve together

To wish peace upon the departed.

January 24, 2022, 03:53 AM

48-year-old S'pore father, accused of 11-year-old twin sons' deaths, identified

He will be charged in court on Monday, Jan. 24.

January 24, 2022, 03:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.