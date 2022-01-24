Indonesia announces travel bubble for visitors from S'pore to enter Batam & Bintan

Travellers from Singapore can enter the islands of Batam and Bintan without quarantine, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economy, Airlangga Hartato, during a press conference on Monday (Jan. 24).

Visitors, however, can only interact with those in the travel bubble zone and enjoy the activities within the bubble according to their itinerary.

Hartato said that the travel bubble was announced to "drive tourism in Batam and Bintan", Bisnis reported.

He added that the Covid-19 situation in both islands has been stable.

Earlier travel bubble cancelled

On Jan. 21, Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno announced that the travel bubble arrangement with Singapore will begin soon, Tempo reported.

He added that the country's president, Joko Widodo, has approved the launch of "limited public traffic" between Indonesia and Singapore.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Singapore announced a Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement with Indonesia.

Earlier in Oct. 2021, Indonesia cancelled the travel bubble between Singapore and the Riau Islands as Covid-19 cases in Singapore "remains high".

Requirements

The Indonesian Covid-19 task force also distributed a circular on the set of requirements for travellers from Singapore to enter Batam and Bintan, Tempo reported.

Those travelling to Batam can enter via the Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal and proceed to the travel bubble location at Nongsa Sensation.

As for travellers to Bintan, they need to enter from Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal and make their way to Lagoi Bintan Resort.

Travellers would need to show their visa to enter the islands and proof of confirmation and payment of their travel bubble package to Lagoi Bintan Resort areas or Nongsa Sensation in Batam.

Travellers are required to show digital or physical proof of their Covid-19 vaccination. They should be vaccinated at least 14 days before departure.

According to the government circular, tourists coming in are required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of three days before departure.

They are also required to register with Indonesia's E-HAC digital health service and download PeduliLindungi and BluePass apps while they are in the travel bubble zone.

Travellers are also required to have health insurance of at least S$30,000 to cover the cost of Covid-19 treatment and medical expenses.

Top images via Bintan Resort Official/Instagram and Batam View Beach Resort/Facebook