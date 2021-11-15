S'pore to extend VTL to 5 more countries including Indonesia & India

Singapore will extend the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to several other countries: Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

VTL details

The health ministry announced that Singapore intends to launch VTLs with India and Indonesia from Nov. 29, 2021 and with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Dec. 6, 2021.

Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications for Short-Term Visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders will commence on Nov. 22 2021 for travellers from India and Indonesia; and Nov. 29 for travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Travellers intending to travel from Singapore to these VTL countries or regions are advised to check the prevailing entry requirements of the destination.

CAAS stated that the new VTL countries — India, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — are in Category II of MOH’s Country/Region Classification for Border Measures. They have similar or lower Covid-19 incidence rates than Singapore and the other VTL countries.

Travellers under the VTLs are not subject to Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on arrival. Instead, they will be required to produce a negative Pre-Departure Test taken within two days prior to departure and undergo an on-arrival PCR test.

To-date, Singapore has launched VTLs with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Singapore will be launching VTLs with Malaysia, Finland, and Sweden from Nov. 29, 2021.

The Singapore-Malaysia VTL will allow fully vaccinated travellers to travel between Singapore and Malaysia via Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Top photo via Tom Bixler/Unsplash.