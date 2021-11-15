Back

S'pore to extend VTL to 5 more countries including Indonesia & India

More countries.

Tanya Ong | November 15, 2021, 06:50 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore will extend the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to several other countries: Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

VTL details

The health ministry announced that Singapore intends to launch VTLs with India and Indonesia from Nov. 29, 2021 and with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Dec. 6, 2021.

Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications for Short-Term Visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders will commence on Nov. 22 2021 for travellers from India and Indonesia; and Nov. 29 for travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Travellers intending to travel from Singapore to these VTL countries or regions are advised to check the prevailing entry requirements of the destination.

CAAS stated that the new VTL countries — India, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — are in Category II of MOH’s Country/Region Classification for Border Measures. They have similar or lower Covid-19 incidence rates than Singapore and the other VTL countries.

Travellers under the VTLs are not subject to Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on arrival. Instead, they will be required to produce a negative Pre-Departure Test taken within two days prior to departure and undergo an on-arrival PCR test.

To-date, Singapore has launched VTLs with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Singapore will be launching VTLs with Malaysia, Finland, and Sweden from Nov. 29, 2021.

The Singapore-Malaysia VTL will allow fully vaccinated travellers to travel between Singapore and Malaysia via Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Tom Bixler/Unsplash.

Ong Ye Kung: 2 Pfizer doses + 1 Moderna booster more protection than 3 Pfizer doses

A cocktail of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be mixed and used interchangeably.

November 16, 2021, 04:30 AM

Bayshore, Bugis, Jurong Lake, Punggol & Woodlands gazetted as car-lite, pedestrianised precincts: URA

How these districts will look like, according to artists' impressions.

November 16, 2021, 03:57 AM

E-bike hits woman, 37, along Hougang Ave 9, police impounds device

The pedestrian was conveyed to hospital.

November 16, 2021, 03:05 AM

Ian Fang not happy Rebecca Lim getting married

Keep calm and carry on.

November 16, 2021, 02:42 AM

2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 15

Total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 239,272.

November 15, 2021, 11:27 PM

After a Cabinet-level debate, M'sian govt reach agreement for TIMAH whiskey to keep its name

They have to explain what "timah" means on each bottle.

November 15, 2021, 09:49 PM

KAWS:Holiday exhibition at Marina Bay to reopen on Nov. 16, The Ryan Foundation ordered to pay legal costs

The exhibition is here till Nov. 21.

November 15, 2021, 09:16 PM

2 millennials go on a cruise trip to find out if it’s only for boomers. Turns out it’s quite fun

Not just jackpots.

November 15, 2021, 08:01 PM

S'pore's children vaccination trial making progress, planning to start recruitment of 1st batch of participants

KK Hospital will be overseeing the vaccine trials for children.

November 15, 2021, 07:37 PM

Up to 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers in dorms to be allowed to visit anywhere in S'pore each day

They will also be allowed to visit recreation centres daily for up to 8 hours, from Dec. 3.

November 15, 2021, 06:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.