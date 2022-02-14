'All of us are Dead' actor Park Solomon has Uzbekistan roots & can speak Chinese

Since its launch on Jan. 28, Netflix's South Korean zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" made it to the top 10 list in 91 countries.

According to Netflix, the series recorded 124.79 million hours as of Feb. 1, making it the most hours viewed in the first week for any Korean title on the streaming service.

While K-zombie is a tried-and-tested genre (think "Kingdom" and "Train to Busan"), it also helped that the cast consisted of some talented breakout stars like Park Solomon.

Park, who goes by the stage name Lomon, plays one of the main characters Lee Su-Hyeok, a reformed bad boy who had a lot of action scenes during the zombie apocalypse.

Born in Uzbekistan

In a press interview, the 22-year-old shared that he was born in Uzbekistan to parents that grew up in the country as Koryo-ins.

Koryo-ins or Koryo-saram translates to "Korean people" and refers to ethnic Koreans in post-Soviet states.

According to Koreaboo, he said: "It is true that I was born in Uzbekistan and I am the descendant of a Koryo-in and I am also a Korean person. I never felt that I was part of a multi-cultural family in Korea."

He also lived in Russia for a few years.

Despite being born and raised in different countries, he identifies as a Korean.

Moved to Korea at 12

Park and his family moved back to South Korea when he was 12.

He studied at Apgujeong High School, which boasts other prolific alumni like Hyun Bin, Jay Park and BTS's Suga.

He was also taught by acting coach Ahn Hyuk Mo, who trained famous actors like Song Joong Ki, Jo In Sung and Super Junior's Choi Si Won.

Acting since 15

Although "All of Us Are Dead" is the series that has helped him to achieve international recognition, Park has been acting since he was 15 years old.

He made his debut in the 2014 drama series "Bride of the Century" and gained further prominence in 2017 after playing the lead role in "Sweet Revenge".

He also had to learn some Mandarin for the 2019 Chinese series "Lookism", where he acted alongside Zhang Dada.

Park is said to be busy with his latest project, the upcoming Disney+ series "Third Person Revenge".

Top image from @lomon991111 via Instagram.