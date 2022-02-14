Back

'All of us are Dead' actor Park Solomon has Uzbekistan roots & can speak Chinese

Lesser known facts about the handsome actor.

Fasiha Nazren | February 14, 2022, 12:49 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Since its launch on Jan. 28, Netflix's South Korean zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" made it to the top 10 list in 91 countries.

According to Netflix, the series recorded 124.79 million hours as of Feb. 1, making it the most hours viewed in the first week for any Korean title on the streaming service.

While K-zombie is a tried-and-tested genre (think "Kingdom" and "Train to Busan"), it also helped that the cast consisted of some talented breakout stars like Park Solomon.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lomon 991111 (@lomon991111)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lomon 991111 (@lomon991111)

Park, who goes by the stage name Lomon, plays one of the main characters Lee Su-Hyeok, a reformed bad boy who had a lot of action scenes during the zombie apocalypse.

Born in Uzbekistan

In a press interview, the 22-year-old shared that he was born in Uzbekistan to parents that grew up in the country as Koryo-ins.

Koryo-ins or Koryo-saram translates to "Korean people" and refers to ethnic Koreans in post-Soviet states.

According to Koreaboo, he said: "It is true that I was born in Uzbekistan and I am the descendant of a Koryo-in and I am also a Korean person. I never felt that I was part of a multi-cultural family in Korea."

He also lived in Russia for a few years.

Despite being born and raised in different countries, he identifies as a Korean.

Moved to Korea at 12

Park and his family moved back to South Korea when he was 12.

He studied at Apgujeong High School, which boasts other prolific alumni like Hyun Bin, Jay Park and BTS's Suga.

He was also taught by acting coach Ahn Hyuk Mo, who trained famous actors like Song Joong Ki, Jo In Sung and Super Junior's Choi Si Won.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lomon 991111 (@lomon991111)

Acting since 15

Although "All of Us Are Dead" is the series that has helped him to achieve international recognition, Park has been acting since he was 15 years old.

He made his debut in the 2014 drama series "Bride of the Century" and gained further prominence in 2017 after playing the lead role in "Sweet Revenge".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lomon 991111 (@lomon991111)

He also had to learn some Mandarin for the 2019 Chinese series "Lookism", where he acted alongside Zhang Dada.

Park is said to be busy with his latest project, the upcoming Disney+ series "Third Person Revenge".

Top image from @lomon991111 via Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

New Covid-19 Treatment Facility at Expo has 600 beds for children & their caregivers

It also has 224 beds for the elderly.

February 14, 2022, 12:39 PM

J&T S'pore hit with hundreds of complaints from frustrated customers, cites global supply chain disruptions, high parcel volume for delays

Some complaints are dated as far back as June 2021, but things seem to have exacerbated over the year end period.

February 14, 2022, 11:56 AM

Novavax non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine allowed to be used in S'pore

Another choice of vaccine available in Singapore.

February 14, 2022, 11:46 AM

S'poreans can help save critically-endangered Malayan tigers by becoming Tiger Protectors

There are less than 200 wild Malayan tigers left in the world.

February 14, 2022, 11:42 AM

S'poreans in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible: MFA

There is no guarantee that MFA will be in a position to assist Singaporeans’ departure if conflict occurs.

February 14, 2022, 11:27 AM

Terrible S'porean first dates that will keep you off dating apps this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and so is Covid-19.

February 14, 2022, 09:57 AM

Low Thia Khiang: Residents can ask me if I'm going back to lead Workers' Party

You can ask him personally and he will tell you.

February 14, 2022, 03:41 AM

9,420 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, 4 more deaths

The weekly infection growth rate has fallen further to 1.46.

February 13, 2022, 09:37 PM

4-month-old Lot One S'pore Pools outlet lucky streak: 6 winning Toto tickets in 3 months

Heng Ong Huat.

February 13, 2022, 08:33 PM

Waterway Point supermarket selling 10-litre beer for S$119.90, massive popcorn bottles for S$12.80

Bottoms up.

February 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.