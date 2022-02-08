'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$1.67 million in 10 days, part 2 confirmed

Ah Girls Go Army, the fantasy flick about women serving national service directed by Jack Neo, will have a part two.

Production company mm2 Entertainment confirmed that a sequel is coming soon, CNA Lifestyle reported.

The sequel's announcement comes on the back of critical reviews that have panned the movie and highlighted it as an example of how local cinema has stagnated, while fellow Asian country South Korea has made inroads into international markets with its brand of pop culture.

A mm2 Entertainment spokesperson also said in an email response to CNA Lifestyle that the reception to the movie was “mixed”.

But that has not stopped local audiences from lapping up the fare and turning on the revenue tap.

Made close to S$2 million

Ah Girls Go Army opened on Feb. 1 in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

As of Feb. 7, six days after its official opening, it has raked in S$1.67 million at the box office.

The box office takings includes four days of sneak previews before opening.

It broke the S$1 million mark on Feb. 3.

It is unclear if the box office takings so far include money earned from overseas screenings.

Neo shared on Facebook on Feb. 5 that the movie has raked in $1 million in Malaysia, but he did not specify if it was in Sing dollars or ringgit.

Criticisms of Ah Girls Go Army has led to actors associated with the franchise to come out strongly against haters

Background

Ah Boys To Men 4, earned S$2 million in the four days after its release in cinemas in November 2017.

The first Ah Boys To Men movie came out in 2012.

The first four movies in the franchise, directed by Neo, have grossed more than S$26.8 million in theatres.

Top photos via Samantha Tan Instagram & Apple Chan Instagram

