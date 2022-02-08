Back

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$1.67 million in 10 days, part 2 confirmed

Money-making project.

Belmont Lay | February 08, 2022, 03:31 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ah Girls Go Army, the fantasy flick about women serving national service directed by Jack Neo, will have a part two.

Production company mm2 Entertainment confirmed that a sequel is coming soon, CNA Lifestyle reported.

The sequel's announcement comes on the back of critical reviews that have panned the movie and highlighted it as an example of how local cinema has stagnated, while fellow Asian country South Korea has made inroads into international markets with its brand of pop culture.

A mm2 Entertainment spokesperson also said in an email response to CNA Lifestyle that the reception to the movie was “mixed”.

But that has not stopped local audiences from lapping up the fare and turning on the revenue tap.

Made close to S$2 million

Ah Girls Go Army opened on Feb. 1 in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

As of Feb. 7, six days after its official opening, it has raked in S$1.67 million at the box office.

The box office takings includes four days of sneak previews before opening.

It broke the S$1 million mark on Feb. 3.

It is unclear if the box office takings so far include money earned from overseas screenings.

Neo shared on Facebook on Feb. 5 that the movie has raked in $1 million in Malaysia, but he did not specify if it was in Sing dollars or ringgit.

Criticisms of Ah Girls Go Army has led to actors associated with the franchise to come out strongly against haters.

Background

Ah Boys To Men 4, earned S$2 million in the four days after its release in cinemas in November 2017.

The first Ah Boys To Men movie came out in 2012.

The first four movies in the franchise, directed by Neo, have grossed more than S$26.8 million in theatres.

Top photos via Samantha Tan Instagram & Apple Chan Instagram

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Budget 2022 Statement to be delivered on Feb. 18 at 3.30pm

You can also subscribe for the Budget statement to be sent to you, once it is delivered.

February 08, 2022, 03:45 PM

Hello Kitty-themed afternoon tea & staycation at Fairmont S'pore in March 2022

Got a feline that you need a staycation.

February 08, 2022, 03:32 PM

Jamus Lim does Rihanna poses to get people to buy Workers' Party umbrella to support party finances

"A fine, handsome umbrella".

February 08, 2022, 02:43 PM

S'pore Grab driver receives S$80 red packet from generous passenger

Festive spirit.

February 08, 2022, 02:26 PM

S'pore's last street barber retires aged 77, tent at Jalan Sultan torn down

End of an era.

February 08, 2022, 01:39 PM

'I beg you. Please, please': S'pore sec school boy negotiates with 2 monkeys to return his school bag

The boy asked the monkeys to take his can of Coke.

February 08, 2022, 12:54 PM

Adorable dogs help comfort children who are anxious about vaccination at Nee Soon East CC

:")

February 08, 2022, 12:18 PM

Rainbow spotted during glorious sunset in S'pore on Feb. 7

What a sight.

February 08, 2022, 12:13 PM

Brunch with pets & friends at Aussie-style cafe tucked away in west S'pore

They're opened for dinner as well.

February 08, 2022, 12:02 PM

NUS to fully fund tuition fees for full-time S'porean undergraduates from low-income households

Some low-income students will also receive financial support for living expenses, on-campus stay and overseas exposure.

February 08, 2022, 11:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.