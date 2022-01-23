Back

Frozen yogurt cubes at Kinex that look like 'huat' mahjong tiles let you indulge with less guilt

Healthier snack with added huat-ness.

Karen Lui | January 23, 2022, 03:26 PM

Unlike the more mainstream frozen yogurt or "froyo" we are used to, this particular yogurt shop serves it in bite-sized cubes.

Newly-opened at KINEX mall in Tanjong Katong on Jan. 1, Yogurt Lady specialises in frozen yogurt cubes.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

"Huat" mahjong tile cubes

According to their website, they offer hand-made artisanal frozen yogurt cubes made with fruits, nuts, seeds, and grains with "no preservatives or milk additives such as stabilisers or thickeners".

Photo by Yogurt Lady.

Their Facebook page also states that their low-calorie vegetarian yogurt undergoes 12 hours of production and boasts more than 1.5 billion cultures with no trans-fat and added sugar.

On Jan. 17, the shop unveiled a yogurt cube that looks like the "huat" mahjong tile.

Available in limited quantities, these Fa Cai (发财) yogurt cubes come only in avocado flavour for now.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

Sakura yogurt cubes

They also have a Peach Sakura flavour, featuring a pink sakura biscuit on a white yogurt cube.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

To celebrate the approaching Chinese New Year, they have released a Fresh Mandarin Orange flavour.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

Despite its name, the Rum & Raisin flavour is actually alcohol-free.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Instagram page.

Photo by Yogurt Lady.

Check out the full list of flavours that the shop offers, subject to daily availability:

  1. French Dark Cocoa Lady

  2. Rum & Raisin Lady

  3. Giant Strawberry Lady

  4. Blueberry Lady

  5. Mandarin Orange Lady

  6. Avocado Lady

  7. Roasted Coconut Lady

  8. Seasalt & Cheese Lady

  9. Matcha with Azuki Bean

  10. Dragonfruit Lady

  11. Passionfruit Mango Lady

  12. Banana Choco Lady

  13. Sakura Peach Lady

  14. Yam & Mochi Lady

  15. Lychee Love Lady

  16. Juicy Grapes Lady

Image by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

Image by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

Here are the prices for the various serving sizes:

  • $6.90 to $8.90 for regular size

  • S$7.90 to S$9.90 for large size

  • S$17.90 for family size

Image by Yogurt Lady.

Dine-in and takeaway

There is a limited number of seats available for customers to consume their yogurt at the store.

Photo by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

If not, the yogurt can easily be ordered as takeaway.

You can also call 83823927 to make takeaway pre-orders for self pick-up.

Free delivery is available for orders above S$80.

In addition to free delivery, orders above S$100 receive a cooler bag.

Yogurt Lady

Photo by Yogurt Lady's website.

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, Kinex Mall,#B1-28, Singapore 437157

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily (Last Order: 8:45pm)

Top images by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.

