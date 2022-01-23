Frozen yogurt cubes at Kinex that look like 'huat' mahjong tiles let you indulge with less guilt

"Huat" mahjong tile cubes

According to their website, they offer hand-made artisanal frozen yogurt cubes made with fruits, nuts, seeds, and grains with "no preservatives or milk additives such as stabilisers or thickeners".

Their Facebook page also states that their low-calorie vegetarian yogurt undergoes 12 hours of production and boasts more than 1.5 billion cultures with no trans-fat and added sugar.

On Jan. 17, the shop unveiled a yogurt cube that looks like the "huat" mahjong tile.

Available in limited quantities, these Fa Cai (发财) yogurt cubes come only in avocado flavour for now.

Sakura yogurt cubes

They also have a Peach Sakura flavour, featuring a pink sakura biscuit on a white yogurt cube.

To celebrate the approaching Chinese New Year, they have released a Fresh Mandarin Orange flavour.

Despite its name, the Rum & Raisin flavour is actually alcohol-free.

Check out the full list of flavours that the shop offers, subject to daily availability:

French Dark Cocoa Lady Rum & Raisin Lady Giant Strawberry Lady Blueberry Lady Mandarin Orange Lady Avocado Lady Roasted Coconut Lady Seasalt & Cheese Lady Matcha with Azuki Bean Dragonfruit Lady Passionfruit Mango Lady Banana Choco Lady Sakura Peach Lady Yam & Mochi Lady Lychee Love Lady Juicy Grapes Lady

Here are the prices for the various serving sizes:

$6.90 to $8.90 for regular size

S$7.90 to S$9.90 for large size

S$17.90 for family size

Dine-in and takeaway

There is a limited number of seats available for customers to consume their yogurt at the store.

If not, the yogurt can easily be ordered as takeaway.

You can also call 83823927 to make takeaway pre-orders for self pick-up.

Free delivery is available for orders above S$80.

In addition to free delivery, orders above S$100 receive a cooler bag.

Yogurt Lady

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, Kinex Mall,#B1-28, Singapore 437157

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily (Last Order: 8:45pm)

