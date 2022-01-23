Frozen yogurt cubes at Kinex that look like 'huat' mahjong tiles let you indulge with less guilt

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Unlike the more mainstream frozen yogurt or "froyo" we are used to, this particular yogurt shop serves it in bite-sized cubes.
Newly-opened at KINEX mall in Tanjong Katong on Jan. 1, Yogurt Lady specialises in frozen yogurt cubes.
"Huat" mahjong tile cubes
According to their website, they offer hand-made artisanal frozen yogurt cubes made with fruits, nuts, seeds, and grains with "no preservatives or milk additives such as stabilisers or thickeners".
Their Facebook page also states that their low-calorie vegetarian yogurt undergoes 12 hours of production and boasts more than 1.5 billion cultures with no trans-fat and added sugar.
On Jan. 17, the shop unveiled a yogurt cube that looks like the "huat" mahjong tile.
Available in limited quantities, these Fa Cai (发财) yogurt cubes come only in avocado flavour for now.
Sakura yogurt cubes
They also have a Peach Sakura flavour, featuring a pink sakura biscuit on a white yogurt cube.
To celebrate the approaching Chinese New Year, they have released a Fresh Mandarin Orange flavour.
Despite its name, the Rum & Raisin flavour is actually alcohol-free.
Check out the full list of flavours that the shop offers, subject to daily availability:
- French Dark Cocoa Lady
- Rum & Raisin Lady
- Giant Strawberry Lady
- Blueberry Lady
- Mandarin Orange Lady
- Avocado Lady
- Roasted Coconut Lady
- Seasalt & Cheese Lady
- Matcha with Azuki Bean
- Dragonfruit Lady
- Passionfruit Mango Lady
- Banana Choco Lady
- Sakura Peach Lady
- Yam & Mochi Lady
- Lychee Love Lady
- Juicy Grapes Lady
Here are the prices for the various serving sizes:
- $6.90 to $8.90 for regular size
- S$7.90 to S$9.90 for large size
- S$17.90 for family size
Dine-in and takeaway
There is a limited number of seats available for customers to consume their yogurt at the store.
If not, the yogurt can easily be ordered as takeaway.
You can also call 83823927 to make takeaway pre-orders for self pick-up.
Free delivery is available for orders above S$80.
In addition to free delivery, orders above S$100 receive a cooler bag.
Yogurt Lady
Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, Kinex Mall,#B1-28, Singapore 437157
Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily (Last Order: 8:45pm)
Top images by Yogurt Lady's Facebook page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.