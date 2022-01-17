Back

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min tests positive for Covid-19 after withdrawing from India Open

She tested negative for Covid-19 initially.

Belmont Lay | January 17, 2022, 03:25 PM

Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min has tested positive for Covid-19.

Her positive result comes after withdrawing from the India Open on Jan. 13.

The 22-year-old experienced a 38.6°C Celsius "high fever" and had to drop out of the competition according to her doctor's advice.

Back in Singapore with Covid-19

Yeo, who is ranked number 17 in the world, wrote on Instagram on Jan. 17 that she has returned to Singapore and her Covid-19 test was positive.

"I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures," she wrote.

Yeo withdrew from the India Open and her quarter-final match was won by her opponent in a walkover.

Was unwell but tested negative for Covid-19

Yeo had initially tested negative for Covid-19.

She wrote in an Instagram Story on Jan. 14: “I was not feeling well yesterday morning and it became worse after my match. My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6deg throughout the night."

“I really wish to compete but it’s advised by my doctor that I shouldn’t. I’m so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me.”

The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said Yeo took an antigen rapid test (ART) and tested negative for Covid-19.

There were other players who withdrew from the tournament as well.

Top photo via Yeo Jia Min Instagram

