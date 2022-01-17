Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min tests positive for Covid-19 after withdrawing from India Open

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min has tested positive for Covid-19.
Her positive result comes after withdrawing from the India Open on Jan. 13.
The 22-year-old experienced a 38.6°C Celsius "high fever" and had to drop out of the competition according to her doctor's advice.
Back in Singapore with Covid-19
Yeo, who is ranked number 17 in the world, wrote on Instagram on Jan. 17 that she has returned to Singapore and her Covid-19 test was positive.
"I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures," she wrote.
Yeo withdrew from the India Open and her quarter-final match was won by her opponent in a walkover.
Was unwell but tested negative for Covid-19
Yeo had initially tested negative for Covid-19.
She wrote in an Instagram Story on Jan. 14: “I was not feeling well yesterday morning and it became worse after my match. My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6deg throughout the night."
“I really wish to compete but it’s advised by my doctor that I shouldn’t. I’m so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me.”
The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said Yeo took an antigen rapid test (ART) and tested negative for Covid-19.
There were other players who withdrew from the tournament as well.
Top photo via Yeo Jia Min Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.