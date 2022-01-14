Back

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew reaches India Open quarter-finals after beating M'sian in 33 minutes

On to the next round.

Belmont Lay | January 14, 2022, 05:07 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew won his second match of 2022 to advance into the men's singles quarter-finals of the India Open on Jan. 13.

The Singaporean, ranked world number 15, defeated Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven, ranked world number 70, 21-12, 21-12 in 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old's victory was a relatively comfortable one.

Loh will face Russia's Sergey Sirant in the quarter-finals on Jan. 14.

Covid-19 did wreak havoc on the tournament by causing player withdrawals.

Seven players could not play after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The players were not replaced and their opponents were given a walkover to the next round.

Singapore's mixed doubles duo of Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han were given the walkover after they did not face India's Akshan Shetty and Simran Singhi in the last-16 tie.

Hee and Loh's brother Loh Kean Hean won the men's doubles event after beating India's Gaurav Deswal and Shubham Yadav 21-12, 21-11 to reach the quarter-finals.

Video of M'sian woman on Foodpanda delivery motorcycle, carrying a child, draws sympathy from netizens

A mother's sacrifice.

January 14, 2022, 04:01 PM

Eevees in 8 evolution ponchos to dance at Sentosa from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20, 2022

You can call this an Eeveelution.

January 14, 2022, 03:58 PM

Cyclists chase car 300m in S'pore Chinatown to confront driver who honked at them for hogging road

A total of 11 cyclists were spotted cycling down New Bridge Road. At least 5 of them were involved in the confrontation with the driver.

January 14, 2022, 03:19 PM

K Shanmugam: Elderly man who crawled on ground in Yishun has been receiving community support

According to Shanmugam, a wheelchair had been purchased for the man but he prefers not to use it.

January 14, 2022, 02:54 PM

Snaking queue at Don Don Donki Waterway Point opening despite 11 other outlets in S'pore

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

January 14, 2022, 02:31 PM

Ikhsan Fandi scores 2 goals in his 1st start for Thai club BG Pathum

A brace.

January 14, 2022, 02:02 PM

Medical face masks help men look more attractive to women: UK study

In other words, you look more attractive when women cannot see your face properly.

January 14, 2022, 01:57 PM

Indonesian teacher raped & impregnated school girls, prosecutors demand death penalty & chemical castration

The victims were as young as 13 years old.

January 14, 2022, 01:43 PM

1 in 2 women in S'pore lie about reason for calling in sick when suffering from period pain: Survey

68 per cent also said they would continue to work despite being 'bent over in pain'.

January 14, 2022, 01:35 PM

Red Swastika School security guard back at work directing traffic after 3 days medical leave

Back in action.

January 14, 2022, 01:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.