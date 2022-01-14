Badminton: Loh Kean Yew reaches India Open quarter-finals after beating M'sian in 33 minutes

Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew won his second match of 2022 to advance into the men's singles quarter-finals of the India Open on Jan. 13.

The Singaporean, ranked world number 15, defeated Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven, ranked world number 70, 21-12, 21-12 in 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old's victory was a relatively comfortable one.

Loh will face Russia's Sergey Sirant in the quarter-finals on Jan. 14.

Covid-19 did wreak havoc on the tournament by causing player withdrawals.

Seven players could not play after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The players were not replaced and their opponents were given a walkover to the next round.

Singapore's mixed doubles duo of Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han were given the walkover after they did not face India's Akshan Shetty and Simran Singhi in the last-16 tie.

Hee and Loh's brother Loh Kean Hean won the men's doubles event after beating India's Gaurav Deswal and Shubham Yadav 21-12, 21-11 to reach the quarter-finals.