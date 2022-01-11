White Rabbit love letters & corn flakes selling at FairPrice for S$15 per bottle

Looking for something different that is still a crowd favourite?
FairPrice is now selling Chinese New Year snacks and pastries in White Rabbit candy flavour.
You can find Gin Thye White Rabbit-flavoured pineapple tarts, love letters and corn flakes, with each bottle selling at S$15.
Here's what we spotted at Waterway Point's FairPrice outlet:
Love letters
To our surprise, the Kuih Kapit bottle includes love letters in Nutella flavour too.
The love letters are not too sweet, and the fillings have a marshmallow texture that's not as chewy as the White Rabbit candy.
The crisp exterior gives way to a soft filling as you sink your teeth into it.
This is the Nutella flavour:
And this is the White Rabbit flavour:
Cornflakes
Pineapple tarts
Freebies
Each purchased bottle comes with a free reusable container that you will have to collect from the customer service counter after payment.
Do note that they are giving away the free container on a while-stocks-last basis.
All images by Mothership
