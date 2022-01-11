White Rabbit love letters & corn flakes selling at FairPrice for S$15 per bottle

Looking for something different that is still a crowd favourite?

FairPrice is now selling Chinese New Year snacks and pastries in White Rabbit candy flavour.

You can find Gin Thye White Rabbit-flavoured pineapple tarts, love letters and corn flakes, with each bottle selling at S$15.

Here's what we spotted at Waterway Point's FairPrice outlet:

Love letters

To our surprise, the Kuih Kapit bottle includes love letters in Nutella flavour too.

The love letters are not too sweet, and the fillings have a marshmallow texture that's not as chewy as the White Rabbit candy.

The crisp exterior gives way to a soft filling as you sink your teeth into it.

This is the Nutella flavour:

And this is the White Rabbit flavour:

Cornflakes

Pineapple tarts

Freebies

Each purchased bottle comes with a free reusable container that you will have to collect from the customer service counter after payment.

Do note that they are giving away the free container on a while-stocks-last basis.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

All images by Mothership