White Rabbit love letters & corn flakes selling at FairPrice for S$15 per bottle

Comes with a free reusable container, while stocks last.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 11, 2022, 04:57 PM

Looking for something different that is still a crowd favourite?

FairPrice is now selling Chinese New Year snacks and pastries in White Rabbit candy flavour.

You can find Gin Thye White Rabbit-flavoured pineapple tarts, love letters and corn flakes, with each bottle selling at S$15.

Here's what we spotted at Waterway Point's FairPrice outlet:

Love letters

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

To our surprise, the Kuih Kapit bottle includes love letters in Nutella flavour too.

The love letters are not too sweet, and the fillings have a marshmallow texture that's not as chewy as the White Rabbit candy.

The crisp exterior gives way to a soft filling as you sink your teeth into it.

This is the Nutella flavour:

Photo by Mothership.

And this is the White Rabbit flavour:

Photo by Mothership.

Cornflakes

Photo by Mothership.

Pineapple tarts

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Freebies

Each purchased bottle comes with a free reusable container that you will have to collect from the customer service counter after payment.

Do note that they are giving away the free container on a while-stocks-last basis.

Photo by Mothership.

All images by Mothership

