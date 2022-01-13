Back

Toa Payoh coffee shop has loklok from S$0.60 a stick, opens till 3am

Free flow mentaiko sauce for a limited time too.

Fasiha Nazren | January 13, 2022, 04:29 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There's a relatively new supper spot in the industrial side of Toa Payoh.

Opened in June 2021, Lok Me Up is a stall in a Toa Payoh coffee shop that specialises in loklok.

While the quality may not be on par as the ones you'd typically find in Johor Bahru, Lok Me Up is sufficient for supper since it is open late till 3am.

Lok Me Up has more than 40 items to offer.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOK ME UP (@lokmeup.sg)

The items only cost either S$0.60 per stick or S$1.20 per stick.

Items that cost S$0.60 per stick includes basic ingredients like broccoli, shiitake mushroom, ngoh hiang, luncheon meat and quail egg.

The more premium items that cost S$1.20 includes bacon-wrapped enoki mushrooms, bacon-wrapped quail eggs, cheese tofu and shishamo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ᴛʜᴇғᴏᴏᴅɪᴇᴊᴊ (@thefoodiejj)

You can see Lok Me Up's full menu here:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOK ME UP (@lokmeup.sg)

One can also pair the loklok with different types of sauces: nacho cheese, homemade garlic chilli and homemade Thai chilli.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natosaur's Food Diary (@happibelly_)

Free flow mentaiko sauce

The eatery recently added mentaiko sauce to its menu.

To show appreciation to its customers, Lok Me Up is offering free flow mentaiko sauce to all customers from now till Jan. 31, 2022.

Lok Me Up

9 Toa Payoh Industrial Park Singapore 319061

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 5pm to 3am. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from @thefoodiejj and @happibelly_ on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

AVS seizes 29 cats from 58-year-old illegal breeder who lives in landed property

A total of 14 female cats, 10 male cats, and five kittens seized.

January 13, 2022, 04:20 PM

S'porean man, 34, offers nurse S$50 to falsely record he'd taken 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose

The nurse rejected his offer.

January 13, 2022, 04:12 PM

Median waiting time of BTO projects launched in 2021 shorter than those in 2020: Desmond Lee

Lee also said that the waiting times for newly launched BTO flats will not be significantly affected by Covid-19 delays.

January 13, 2022, 03:55 PM

Woman in China stuck at blind date's house for days after area goes into sudden lockdown

The experience was 'quite awkward', she said.

January 13, 2022, 03:20 PM

S'pore donated money & SCDF team on standby to help M'sia's flood relief efforts: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore is ready to provide further assistance if required by Malaysia.

January 13, 2022, 02:26 PM

S'pore woman accuses taxi driver of angling rearview mirror at her breasts, netizens come to his defence

The lady continuously questioned the man throughout the ride.

January 13, 2022, 01:49 PM

Passers-by help elderly man crawling on ground in Yishun to get on taxi

Kudos to those who helped.

January 13, 2022, 01:29 PM

A murder of crows swamp Cinereous vulture in S'pore the moment it finally flies away

Can't catch a break.

January 13, 2022, 12:41 PM

Car catches fire outside Maris Stella High School, son tells driver: 'Mummy, let's get out.'

Close shave.

January 13, 2022, 12:27 PM

LiHO S'pore selling duck shit tea that's not supposed to taste like duck shit

Cute.

January 13, 2022, 12:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.