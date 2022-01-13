Toa Payoh coffee shop has loklok from S$0.60 a stick, opens till 3am

There's a relatively new supper spot in the industrial side of Toa Payoh.

Opened in June 2021, Lok Me Up is a stall in a Toa Payoh coffee shop that specialises in loklok.

While the quality may not be on par as the ones you'd typically find in Johor Bahru, Lok Me Up is sufficient for supper since it is open late till 3am.

Lok Me Up has more than 40 items to offer.

The items only cost either S$0.60 per stick or S$1.20 per stick.

Items that cost S$0.60 per stick includes basic ingredients like broccoli, shiitake mushroom, ngoh hiang, luncheon meat and quail egg.

The more premium items that cost S$1.20 includes bacon-wrapped enoki mushrooms, bacon-wrapped quail eggs, cheese tofu and shishamo.

You can see Lok Me Up's full menu here:

One can also pair the loklok with different types of sauces: nacho cheese, homemade garlic chilli and homemade Thai chilli.

Free flow mentaiko sauce

The eatery recently added mentaiko sauce to its menu.

To show appreciation to its customers, Lok Me Up is offering free flow mentaiko sauce to all customers from now till Jan. 31, 2022.

Lok Me Up

9 Toa Payoh Industrial Park Singapore 319061

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 5pm to 3am. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from @thefoodiejj and @happibelly_ on Instagram.