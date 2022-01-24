Back

Subway S'pore makes Peach Oolong Cookie with actual tea leaves from S$1.40

Limited time item.

Mandy How | January 24, 2022, 12:13 PM

A new cookie flavour is now available at Subway: Peach Oolong.

While you might conventionally find it as a bubble tea flavour, the sandwich chain has incorporated it into its famous line-up of cookies.

Photo via Subway Singapore

The new item is made with finely ground oolong tea leaves and mixed with sugar and peach essence.

It's supposed to make for a "sweet yet refreshing" dessert, although we'll have to try the "refreshing" part for ourselves.

The cookie, launched alongside returning subs like Black Pepper Chicken and Black Pepper Beef, is available from now till Apr. 12, 2022.

You can find it in stores (S$1.40) and on delivery platforms GrabFood, FoodPanda, and Deliveroo (S$1.80).

