Starbucks S'pore & Japan collab on Valentine's Day collection, has cute S$9.90 reusable cup & bear topper

Starbucks has launched its all-new Valentine's Day collection.

In partnership with Starbucks Japan

Called the "Meet me in Paris" Valentine's Day Collection, this line of merchandise is developed in partnership with Starbucks Japan.

The collection includes Paris-inspired mugs and tumblers as well as the Bearista Bear decked in a beret.

Here's a look at the full collection.

Sweetheart (S$24.90)

Sweetest (S$22.90)

Romance (S$24.90)

Paris (S$39.90)

Love (S$22.90)

Heart (S$26.90)

Fall in love (S$39.90)

Espresso your love (S$39.90)

Bonjour (S$26.90)

Beret (S$32.90)

Belongs to you ($45.90)

Bearista ($63.90)

The collection is available in stores and on LazMall and ShopeeMall.

S$9.90 reusable cups with any purchase

To encourage sustainability and reduce the use of single-use waste, Starbucks also has a reusable white cup that comes with either a Boy or Girl Bearista Topper.

The bundle costs S$9.90 with any in-store purchase.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore.