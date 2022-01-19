Back

Starbucks S'pore & Japan collab on Valentine's Day collection, has cute S$9.90 reusable cup & bear topper

Unbearably adorable.

Fasiha Nazren | January 19, 2022, 03:20 PM

Events

Starbucks has launched its all-new Valentine's Day collection.

In partnership with Starbucks Japan

Called the "Meet me in Paris" Valentine's Day Collection, this line of merchandise is developed in partnership with Starbucks Japan.

The collection includes Paris-inspired mugs and tumblers as well as the Bearista Bear decked in a beret.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Here's a look at the full collection.

Sweetheart (S$24.90)

Sweetheart (S$24.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Sweetest (S$22.90)

Sweetest (S$22.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Romance (S$24.90)

Romance (S$24.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Paris (S$39.90)

Paris (S$39.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Love (S$22.90)

Love (S$22.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Heart (S$26.90)

Heart (S$26.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Fall in love (S$39.90)

Fall in love (S$39.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Espresso your love (S$39.90)

Espresso your love (S$39.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Bonjour (S$26.90)

Bonjour (S$26.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Beret (S$32.90)

Beret (S$32.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Belongs to you ($45.90)

Belongs to you ($45.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Bearista ($63.90)

Bearista ($63.90) Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

The collection is available in stores and on LazMall and ShopeeMall.

S$9.90 reusable cups with any purchase

To encourage sustainability and reduce the use of single-use waste, Starbucks also has a reusable white cup that comes with either a Boy or Girl Bearista Topper.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

The bundle costs S$9.90 with any in-store purchase.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore.

