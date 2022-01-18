Back

Fraudulent transaction sees S$1,300 charged to Sora Ma's card via US store

Ma said she has never bought anything from the store.

Karen Lui | January 18, 2022, 03:21 PM

Fraudulent transactions have always been a threat that bank users keep an eye out for.

This is especially so in light of recent reports about the huge losses suffered by phishing scam victims.

Ex-Mediacorp artiste Sora Ma shared her first of such encounters via an Instagram story.

Transaction of over S$1,300

Ma had received a text message, notifying her about a card transaction of USD978.11 that was completed with her DBS/POSB card on Jan. 13 at 12:37am.

The transaction was made on U.S. department store Target's website.

According to her Instagram story, it was the first time she was faced with such a situation.

She responded by calling the bank immediately to cancel the transaction and updating her private information in hopes of preventing such incidents from recurring.

In response to 8 Days' enquiries, the 37-year-old said that the bank cancelled the card while they investigated the incident.

Ma confirmed that she while she has made recent purchases on e-commerce websites such as Shopee and Lazada, she has never ordered anything from Target.

Read more

Top images via Sora Ma's Instagram page.

