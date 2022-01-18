Fraudulent transaction sees S$1,300 charged to Sora Ma's card via US store

Fraudulent transactions have always been a threat that bank users keep an eye out for.
This is especially so in light of recent reports about the huge losses suffered by phishing scam victims.
Ex-Mediacorp artiste Sora Ma shared her first of such encounters via an Instagram story.
Transaction of over S$1,300
Ma had received a text message, notifying her about a card transaction of USD978.11 that was completed with her DBS/POSB card on Jan. 13 at 12:37am.
The transaction was made on U.S. department store Target's website.
According to her Instagram story, it was the first time she was faced with such a situation.
She responded by calling the bank immediately to cancel the transaction and updating her private information in hopes of preventing such incidents from recurring.
In response to 8 Days' enquiries, the 37-year-old said that the bank cancelled the card while they investigated the incident.
Ma confirmed that she while she has made recent purchases on e-commerce websites such as Shopee and Lazada, she has never ordered anything from Target.
Read more
Top images via Sora Ma's Instagram page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.