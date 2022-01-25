Back

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers bookings see S$120 million out-of-pocket payments for local tourism

A total of S$300 million transacted.

Mandy How | January 25, 2022, 11:41 AM

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) have generated about S$120 million in out-of-pocket payments for domestic tourism.

The figure was provided by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in the 2021 Year-in-Review.

The SRV was conceived under the SingapoRediscovers campaign, which aimed to raise awareness of Singapore's diverse lifestyle offerings and encourage locals to explore the country.

Singaporeans could redeem the vouchers from Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2022, 1am after a six-month-one-hour extension.

460 tourism businesses participated in the SRV scheme, including 46 attractions, 173 tour operators, and 241 hotels.

More than 800 SRV-eligible products were available.

According to STB, about 1.9 million Singaporeans have used their vouchers, making 2.6 million transactions in total.

This amounted to S$300 million transacted, comprising S$180 million in vouchers and about S$120 million in out-of-pocket payments.

Top image via Winel Sutanto and Albert Vincent Wu on Unsplash

