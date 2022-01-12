S'porean man, 50, pleads not guilty to wife's murder in UK court

Fong Soong Hert, a 50-year-old Singaporean man, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife in Newcastle.

Trial on June 6

ChronicleLive reported that Fong appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link from prison.

Fong denied he murdered his wife and will be put on trial on June 6.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on Feb. 28, according to ChronicleLive.

Following the court hearing, Fong was further remanded in custody.

Background

At around 7:15am (3:15pm Singapore time) on Dec. 6, 2021, local police were called to County Aparthotel on Westgate Road, Newcastle.

Fong's wife, 51-year-old Singaporean Pek Ying Ling, was found not breathing when emergency crews arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fong was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been on remand since.

Top images from Northumbria Police/FB & Google StreetView.