S'porean man, 50, charged with wife's murder in UK apartment hotel

A 50-year-old Singaporean man, Fong Soong Hert, has been charged with the murder of his wife in an apartment hotel in Newcastle.

Wife pronounced dead at the scene

According to the BBC, the police received a call at around 7.15am (3.15pm Singapore time) on Monday (Dec. 6).

When emergency crews arrived at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road, Fong's wife, 51-year-old Singaporean Pek Ying Ling, was found not breathing.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fong was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, ITV News reported.

He has been charged with murder and is currently remanded in custody.

He is due to stand trial at the Newcastle Crown Court on Jan. 7, 2022.

The Northumbria Police said, as reported by the BBC, that Pek's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Have been married for over 27 years

According to The Straits Times, Fong and Pek have been married for over 27 years, and have a registered address at a condominium in Marine Vista.

ST also reported that Pek and Fong were both involved in the events industry in Singapore.

Top image via Google Maps.