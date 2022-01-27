Goldheart S'pore to launch Sanrio-themed jewellery featuring Hello Kitty, Cinamoroll & more on Feb. 1

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you're a fan of Hello Kitty and friends, this one is for you.
Goldheart is launching the Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Fruity Pop Collection on Feb. 1.
It features lovable Sanrio characters: Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi.
The collection includes a series of 14K rose gold pendants, bangles, earrings and rings.
Cinnamoroll (Citrine)
The Cinnamoroll series features Citrine, a yellow gem.
Pendant (S$518)
Earrings (S$518)
Ring (S$788)
My Melody (Rhodolite)
The My Melody series features Rhodolite, a purplish-pink gem.
Bangle (S$1,518)
Earrings (S$518)
Pendant (S$518)
Kuromi (London Blue Topaz)
The Kuromi series features London Blue Topaz, a blue gem.
Ring (S$1,018)
Earrings (S$518)
Pendant (S$518)
Hello Kitty (Garnet)
The Hello Kitty series features Garnet, a red gem.
Bangle (S$1,518)
Earrings (S$518)
Pendant (S$518)
The collection will launch on Feb. 1 at all 16 Goldheart boutiques, e-boutique, Shopee and Lazada.
Top image from Goldheart.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.