Goldheart S'pore to launch Sanrio-themed jewellery featuring Hello Kitty, Cinamoroll & more on Feb. 1

In 14k rose gold.

Fasiha Nazren | January 27, 2022, 04:21 PM

If you're a fan of Hello Kitty and friends, this one is for you.

Goldheart is launching the Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Fruity Pop Collection on Feb. 1.

It features lovable Sanrio characters: Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi.

The collection includes a series of 14K rose gold pendants, bangles, earrings and rings.

Cinnamoroll (Citrine)

The Cinnamoroll series features Citrine, a yellow gem.

Pendant (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Earrings (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Ring (S$788)

Photo from Goldheart.

My Melody (Rhodolite)

The My Melody series features Rhodolite, a purplish-pink gem.

Bangle (S$1,518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Earrings (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Pendant (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Kuromi (London Blue Topaz)

The Kuromi series features London Blue Topaz, a blue gem.

Ring (S$1,018)

Photo from Goldheart.

Earrings (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Pendant (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Hello Kitty (Garnet)

The Hello Kitty series features Garnet, a red gem.

Bangle (S$1,518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Earrings (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

Pendant (S$518)

Photo from Goldheart.

The collection will launch on Feb. 1 at all 16 Goldheart boutiques, e-boutique, Shopee and Lazada.

Top image from Goldheart.

