Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & Strawberry Pie coming to McDonald's S'pore on Jan. 20

We've been waiting for this one.

Fasiha Nazren | January 18, 2022, 11:33 AM

It's that time of the year again.

The Prosperity Burger, along with other seasonal items, will be making a return to McDonald's on Jan. 20.

Here are the items you can expect to see:

Prosperity Burger

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

There's the Prosperity Chicken Burger and Prosperity Beef Burger.

They come either as a Single (from S$6.10) or Double (from S$8.10).

Prosperity Twister Fries

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Twister Fries cost from S$4 as an ala carte, or an additional S$0.80 to upgrade an Extra Value Meal to get the fries.

Strawberry Pie

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The all-new Strawberry Pie (from S$1.40) has strawberry bits in a pastry pie.

Peach McFizz

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Early meal via McDelivery

Fans of the Prosperity Beef Burger can enjoy the Prosperity Beef Feast (from S$10.80) a day earlier on Jan. 19.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

This early access is available only via McDelivery, on Jan. 19, from 11am onwards.

The meal includes the Prosperity Twitter Fries, Peach McFizz and a Strawberry Pie.

One can also get a limited edition Huat Huat Angpow, which comes free with every purchase of the Prosperity Beef Feast.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

