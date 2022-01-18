Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & Strawberry Pie coming to McDonald's S'pore on Jan. 20

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
It's that time of the year again.
The Prosperity Burger, along with other seasonal items, will be making a return to McDonald's on Jan. 20.
Here are the items you can expect to see:
Prosperity Burger
There's the Prosperity Chicken Burger and Prosperity Beef Burger.
They come either as a Single (from S$6.10) or Double (from S$8.10).
Prosperity Twister Fries
The Twister Fries cost from S$4 as an ala carte, or an additional S$0.80 to upgrade an Extra Value Meal to get the fries.
Strawberry Pie
The all-new Strawberry Pie (from S$1.40) has strawberry bits in a pastry pie.
Peach McFizz
Early meal via McDelivery
Fans of the Prosperity Beef Burger can enjoy the Prosperity Beef Feast (from S$10.80) a day earlier on Jan. 19.
This early access is available only via McDelivery, on Jan. 19, from 11am onwards.
The meal includes the Prosperity Twitter Fries, Peach McFizz and a Strawberry Pie.
One can also get a limited edition Huat Huat Angpow, which comes free with every purchase of the Prosperity Beef Feast.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.