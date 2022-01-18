Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & Strawberry Pie coming to McDonald's S'pore on Jan. 20

It's that time of the year again.

The Prosperity Burger, along with other seasonal items, will be making a return to McDonald's on Jan. 20.

Here are the items you can expect to see:

Prosperity Burger

There's the Prosperity Chicken Burger and Prosperity Beef Burger.

They come either as a Single (from S$6.10) or Double (from S$8.10).

Prosperity Twister Fries

The Twister Fries cost from S$4 as an ala carte, or an additional S$0.80 to upgrade an Extra Value Meal to get the fries.

Strawberry Pie

The all-new Strawberry Pie (from S$1.40) has strawberry bits in a pastry pie.

Peach McFizz

Early meal via McDelivery

Fans of the Prosperity Beef Burger can enjoy the Prosperity Beef Feast (from S$10.80) a day earlier on Jan. 19.

This early access is available only via McDelivery, on Jan. 19, from 11am onwards.

The meal includes the Prosperity Twitter Fries, Peach McFizz and a Strawberry Pie.

One can also get a limited edition Huat Huat Angpow, which comes free with every purchase of the Prosperity Beef Feast.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.