Back

PM Lee & Jokowi to witness signing of agreements on Jan. 25 at S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Bintan

PM Lee's fifth Leaders' Retreat with Jokowi.

Faris Alfiq | January 24, 2022, 06:00 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

PM Lee Hsien Loong will be visiting the island of Bintan in Indonesia on Tuesday (Jan. 25) to attend the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both PM Lee and Jokowi will review the progress made on bilateral cooperation since the last retreat, and discuss ways to expand collaboration in key areas of priority for both countries.

They will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Previous retreat held in Singapore

This is PM Lee's fifth Leaders' Retreat with Jokowi.

The last Leaders' Retreat was held in Singapore in October 2019.

During the last retreat, PM Lee declared that bilateral relations between the two countries are in "good shape", and is "deep, multi-faceted and forward-looking".

Set of agreements will be signed

At this year's Leaders' Retreat, both leaders will witness the signing and exchange of a set of agreements negotiated on the basis of the "Framework for Discussions", which were announced during the previous Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in 2019.

These agreements are:

  • an Agreement on the Realignment of the Boundary between the Jakarta Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR;

  • a Treaty for the Extradition of Fugitives; and

  • a Joint Statement between the Defence Ministers on the 2007 Defence Cooperation Agreement and its Implementing Arrangement between the Singapore Armed Forces and the Indonesian Armed Forces (now referred to as the Indonesian National Defence Forces) for the Military Training Area in Indonesia

An Exchange of Letters will also be undertaken to bring the above agreements into force simultaneously.

MOU on green economy, energy cooperation will be signed

According to PMO, beyond the set of agreements, both leaders will also endorse the announcement of several Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) signed ahead of the retreat.

The MOUs include financial and economic cooperation, green and circular economy development, energy cooperation, and human capital development.

During the retreat, PM Lee will be accompanied by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Defence Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Transport S Iswaran and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot via PMO/YouTube

S'porean singer Aliff Aziz wins M’sian reality singing TV show but some M'sians are unhappy

The second Singaporean to win the contest.

January 24, 2022, 06:46 PM

S'pore boy, 15, who stabbed father to death with fruit knife sentenced to 5 years' detention

The boy had a "difficult relationship" with his deceased father, whom he thought was highly controlling and strict.

January 24, 2022, 06:39 PM

Radicalised S'pore student, 19, released on Restriction Order after showing good progress in rehab

He has also successfully enrolled at a post-secondary institution in a course of his choice.

January 24, 2022, 06:30 PM

S'pore-based influencer Irene Zhao rakes in S$7.5 million in 10 days via NFTs of crypto memes

The NFTs are also sold as an access pass to the IreneDAO community.

January 24, 2022, 06:19 PM

5 easy & convenient ways to save money this Chinese New Year

Huat ah.

January 24, 2022, 05:50 PM

Five Guys finally opens at ION Orchard

Third outlet.

January 24, 2022, 05:22 PM

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination appointments available for children aged 5 to 11 starting Jan. 25

The walk-in arrangement will be available from Mondays to Thursdays.

January 24, 2022, 05:15 PM

Loyal customer who finds fresh-looking cockroach in Tampines porridge decides to support Hougang outlet instead

Leg hair and all.

January 24, 2022, 04:14 PM

Hidden gem: Massive toy store in Tampines industrial area near IKEA sells educational toys

Rated 5 stars after 342 Google reviews.

January 24, 2022, 04:07 PM

Indonesia announces travel bubble for visitors from S'pore to enter Batam & Bintan

Travellers can only interact with people in the bubble.

January 24, 2022, 04:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.