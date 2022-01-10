Playmade & Jia Jia Herbal Tea collaborate to make liang teh bubble tea & pearls for S$5.40

After collaborations with Dove and Laneige, local bubble tea chain Playmade has now teamed up with Jia Jia Herbal Tea to create a new milk tea.

The Jia Jia Milk Tea is essentially your Jia Jia liang teh, but with Playmade's milk tea.

It goes for S$4.20 (medium) or S$5.80 (large), excluding toppings.

You're recommended to have it with zero to 25 per cent sugar.

For double the flavour, add Jia Jia Boba for S$1.20 (medium) or S$1.80 (large). These are liang teh-infused pearls to go with your drink.

Jia Jia Milk Tea and Jia Jia Boba are now available at all PlayMade outlets till mid-Feb. 2022, while stocks last.

Top photo via Jia Jia Herbal Tea/Playmade