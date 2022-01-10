Playmade & Jia Jia Herbal Tea collaborate to make liang teh bubble tea & pearls for S$5.40

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
After collaborations with Dove and Laneige, local bubble tea chain Playmade has now teamed up with Jia Jia Herbal Tea to create a new milk tea.
The Jia Jia Milk Tea is essentially your Jia Jia liang teh, but with Playmade's milk tea.
It goes for S$4.20 (medium) or S$5.80 (large), excluding toppings.
You're recommended to have it with zero to 25 per cent sugar.
For double the flavour, add Jia Jia Boba for S$1.20 (medium) or S$1.80 (large). These are liang teh-infused pearls to go with your drink.
Jia Jia Milk Tea and Jia Jia Boba are now available at all PlayMade outlets till mid-Feb. 2022, while stocks last.
Top photo via Jia Jia Herbal Tea/Playmade
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.