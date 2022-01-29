Peach Garden S'pore runs 50% off promo for all dim sum but menu only has 6 items

Unsatisfied customers of Peach Garden have made their voices heard regarding what some termed an untrustworthy and disappointing dim sum promotion.

Earlier in January, the Chinese restaurant chain announced a 50 per cent discount on all its dim sum items, available from Mondays to Saturdays.

Diners can visit two outlets for the discounted dim sum: Metropolis and Hotel Miramar.

The seemingly attractive offer prompted diners to make a trip down, only for them to be disappointed after realising that the dim sum menu at the Metropolis outlet comprises just six items.

One Mothership reader wrote to us to highlight the sparse menu. A photo provided by them showed what the six items and their prices are:

In addition to the limited selection, one might also notice that the prices are quite inflated, especially for the Fried Carrot Cake with Seafood and XO Sauce (S$28.80).

Similarly, another patron posted on Facebook about the lack of options, adding that items ran out quickly.

When we called the Metropolis outlet to check, a staff answered that the dim sum menu has consisted of six items all along.

Nine items at Hotel Miramar outlet

On the other hand, the dim sum menu at Peach Garden's Hotel Miramar outlet has nine items, but diners noted that the 50 per cent discount only applies to seven dishes.

A call to the outlet confirmed that there were "about 10 items" on the dim sum menu, but the staff did not indicate that two of them were not applicable for the 50 per cent discount.

One customer summed up the sentiment, having found the restaurant chain's promotions quite untrustworthy:

If anyone is still keen to visit, here's a good-to-know:

