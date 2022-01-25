Back

50% off all dim sum at 2 Peach Garden S'pore outlets from Monday to Saturday

Private rooms are available at no minimum spending.

Karen Lui | January 25, 2022, 05:40 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Peach Garden is offering 50 per cent off all their dim sum items from Monday to Saturday at their Hotel Miramar and Metropolis outlets.

Diners can also enjoy dim sum at these two outlets at 30 per cent off on Sunday.

No minimum spend for private rooms

Dim sum on their menu include classics such as mini egg tarts, xiao long bao, siew mai, har gow (prawn dumpling), liu sha bao (salted egg yolk custard buns), and BBQ pork buns.

Peach Garden offers two dining sessions for dim sum:

  • 11am to 1pm

  • 1:15pm to 3pm

The dim sum promotion is valid for both sessions.

Image by Peach Garden.

According to the staff at the Hotel Miramar outlet, the dim sum promotion is only available at 30 per cent off from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2022.

Image by Peach Garden.

This dim sum promotion will not be valid on Jan. 31 (Chinese New Year eve).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GreedyFooodie (@greedyfooodie)

In addition, diners can also enjoy their dim sum in the private rooms without minimum spending.

To make your reservation, you can phone the following numbers:

  • 6736 3833 for Hotel Miramar outlet

  • 6334 7833 for Metropolis outlet

Crab promotion at Hotel Miramar outlet

If you're not a dim sum fan, the Hotel Miramar outlet is running an exclusive dine-in promotion on crab dishes (U.P. S$88++).

From now to Jan. 30, enjoy crabs at the following prices:

  • Monday to Thursday: S$38++ each

  • Friday to Sunday: S$43++ each

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, the crab prices will be:

  • Monday to Thursday: S$43++ each

  • Friday to Sunday: S$48++ each

No minimum spending is required for this promotion.

Each table is limited to two crabs.

You can choose from 10 cooking methods that include the iconic Chilli Crab, Black Pepper Crab, and Salted Egg Yolk Crab.

Image from Peach Garden's website.

Like the dim sum promotion, the crab promotion is not valid on Jan. 31 (Chinese New Year eve).

Peach Garden

Hotel Miramar outlet

Address: 401 Havelock Rd, Level 3, Singapore 169631

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Friday, 11am to 2:30pm, 6pm to 9:30pm

  • Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am to 2:30pm, 5:30pm t0 9:30pm

Metropolis outlet

Address: 9 North Buona Vista Drive #02-02 1, The Metropolis Tower, Singapore 138588

Opening hours: 11am to 3:30pm, 6pm to 10:30pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.'s Inst

Top images via Peach Garden's Facebook page and @jeffreykkho on Instagram.

Up to 66% off alcohol including beers, wines & spirits online & at warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2022

Receive freebies worth up to S$100 when you purchase the CNY exclusive sets.

January 25, 2022, 04:58 PM

Jewel-rassic Quest: New attraction at Jewel Changi Airport launching 2022 transports visitors 89 million years into past with augmented reality

Mingling with dinosaurs.

January 25, 2022, 04:56 PM

Indulge in wood-fired roast meat & wanton mee at Bukit Batok eatery with vintage decor, prices from S$6.90

The char siew is made with premium "bu jian tian" cut and is prepared at the stall every morning.

January 25, 2022, 03:24 PM

S’pore model who lost use of limbs after accident wants people to ‘look beyond the wheelchair’

Fathima Zohra is beating the odds to pursue the life she had before — and more.

January 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

Signing of 'balanced' set of agreements on longstanding issues show 'strength' in S'pore-Indonesia ties: PM Lee

PM Lee said that the agreements are "durable" for the long haul that will last for at least a generation.

January 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

US man jailed 55 years for live streaming sex abuse of Filipino children

This is the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in North Carolina's Western District.

January 25, 2022, 02:48 PM

NTU researcher, 47, charged with sending messages to procure 12-year-old girls for sex, possessing child abuse material

Herrin allegedly offered four million rupiah (S$374) in exchange for sex with 12-year-old girls.

January 25, 2022, 02:46 PM

5-month-old toddler panda Le Le does 'They grow up so fast' poses at S'pore zoo

Look who is a big boy now.

January 25, 2022, 02:18 PM

Cruises from S'pore to other Southeast Asian countries may restart in 2022

Cruise to somewhere, finally.

January 25, 2022, 01:35 PM

Own a car in S’pore? Get a few hundred dollars back as you let it collect dust at home.

Get paid for underutilisation.

January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.