50% off all dim sum at 2 Peach Garden S'pore outlets from Monday to Saturday

Peach Garden is offering 50 per cent off all their dim sum items from Monday to Saturday at their Hotel Miramar and Metropolis outlets.
Diners can also enjoy dim sum at these two outlets at 30 per cent off on Sunday.
No minimum spend for private rooms
Dim sum on their menu include classics such as mini egg tarts, xiao long bao, siew mai, har gow (prawn dumpling), liu sha bao (salted egg yolk custard buns), and BBQ pork buns.
Peach Garden offers two dining sessions for dim sum:
- 11am to 1pm
- 1:15pm to 3pm
The dim sum promotion is valid for both sessions.
According to the staff at the Hotel Miramar outlet, the dim sum promotion is only available at 30 per cent off from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2022.
This dim sum promotion will not be valid on Jan. 31 (Chinese New Year eve).
In addition, diners can also enjoy their dim sum in the private rooms without minimum spending.
To make your reservation, you can phone the following numbers:
- 6736 3833 for Hotel Miramar outlet
- 6334 7833 for Metropolis outlet
Crab promotion at Hotel Miramar outlet
If you're not a dim sum fan, the Hotel Miramar outlet is running an exclusive dine-in promotion on crab dishes (U.P. S$88++).
From now to Jan. 30, enjoy crabs at the following prices:
- Monday to Thursday: S$38++ each
- Friday to Sunday: S$43++ each
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, the crab prices will be:
- Monday to Thursday: S$43++ each
- Friday to Sunday: S$48++ each
No minimum spending is required for this promotion.
Each table is limited to two crabs.
You can choose from 10 cooking methods that include the iconic Chilli Crab, Black Pepper Crab, and Salted Egg Yolk Crab.
Like the dim sum promotion, the crab promotion is not valid on Jan. 31 (Chinese New Year eve).
Peach Garden
Hotel Miramar outlet
Address: 401 Havelock Rd, Level 3, Singapore 169631
Opening hours:
- Monday to Friday, 11am to 2:30pm, 6pm to 9:30pm
- Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am to 2:30pm, 5:30pm t0 9:30pm
Metropolis outlet
Address: 9 North Buona Vista Drive #02-02 1, The Metropolis Tower, Singapore 138588
Opening hours: 11am to 3:30pm, 6pm to 10:30pm
Top images via Peach Garden's Facebook page and @jeffreykkho on Instagram.
