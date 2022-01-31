Back

OCBC has made goodwill payouts of S$13.7m to 790 victims

This figure is higher than the initial reported figures as more victims had come forward after the start of January this year.

Low Jia Ying | January 31, 2022, 11:01 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

OCBC Bank has paid out S$13.7 million to 790 victims of the SMS phishing scam, it announced in a statement yesterday (Jan. 30).

These numbers are higher than the initial reported figures of 469 victims who lost S$8.5 million, as these were based on police reports made by victims at the time.

More police reports were made and submitted to the bank after the start of January this year.

Completed arrangements for "full goodwill payouts"

OCBC had earlier announced on Jan. 19 that it would make arrangements for "full goodwill payouts" to all victims of the recent SMS phishing scams by the end of last week.

In its statement on Jan. 30, the bank updated that these arrangements have been completed.

It added that there had not been any further fraudulent transactions in relation to this scam over the past few weeks.

Calls to OCBC surged by over 40 per cent during height of scam

OCBC said that of the S$13.7 million that was lost to scammers, about 80 per cent of it was lost during the year-end festive period between Dec. 23, 2021 and Dec. 30, 2021.

During this period, calls made to the bank's contact centre surged by over 40 per cent, said OCBC.

In addition to those who made police reports, the bank also reached out to victims who were unaware that they had been scammed.

The bank said more than 200 customers were prevented from falling prey due to their "enhanced measures" following the initial wave of scams.

OCBC: Customer service and response fell short of expectations, could have affected loss mitigation

OCBC said their investigations confirmed that victims who fell prey to the scams had provided their online banking log-in credentials and one-time PINs to phishing websites, which enabled scammers to take over their bank accounts and make fraudulent transactions.

"Nonetheless, OCBC Bank decided to make the full payout as a one-off gesture of goodwill given the circumstances of this scam. We also took into consideration that our customer service and response fell short of our own expectations, that could have affected loss mitigation in some of the cases," said OCBC.

Victims of the scam reported that they had been put on hold while trying to reach the bank's hotline. Some said money had left their bank accounts while they were put on hold.

The bank said it remains committed to ensuring the safety of its customer's funds and it will continue to improve its customer service and response.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Cool Ocean/Google Maps

Man casually steals M'sian woman's bag containing S$1,000 & more from Woodlands Kopitiam

He looked around for a mere few seconds and swiped the bag from behind the counter.

January 31, 2022, 02:49 AM

4,498 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 3,074 are low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.02.

January 30, 2022, 11:29 PM

PM Lee hopes S'pore's marriages & births come 'roaring back' in auspicious year of Tiger

Time to be a Tiger Mum/Dad.

January 30, 2022, 10:31 PM

First look at River Hongbao 2022: Giant tigers, flowers & 6-storey tall God of Fortune for maximum huat

The annual Chinese New Year festival will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

January 30, 2022, 08:30 PM

Japanese midfielder for Tampines Rovers spends Sunday morning picking up rubbish around Tampines

He really loves Singapore apparently.

January 30, 2022, 08:06 PM

CNB arrests 3 S'poreans, seizes S$700k in drugs from Hougang Ave 3 'drug store'

Among the drugs seized were packages of 'Ice', cannabis, 'Ecstasy', and LSD.

January 30, 2022, 07:41 PM

Newly opened Changi Bay PCN looks like Jeju Island

A little slice of Korea, but in Singapore.

January 30, 2022, 07:35 PM

Ho Ching takes up advisory role at international investment firm EQT

Ho stepped down as Temasek CEO last year in October 2021.

January 30, 2022, 06:20 PM

Telok Blangah HDB fire allegedly claims life of maid in unit above burning flat

The domestic helper was admitted while unconscious to Singapore General Hospital and passed away shortly after.

January 30, 2022, 06:06 PM

Royal Caribbean cancels CNY holiday cruises after crew members test positive for Covid-19

The cruise operator said that the affected crew members made up less than 0.6 per cent of the onboard community on its Jan. 27 Quantum of the Seas sailing.

January 30, 2022, 04:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.