Large Clarke Quay gathering on NYE 'potential superspreading event': Multi-Ministry Taskforce

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) said today (Jan. 2) that the New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay "involved blatant breaches of safe management rules" and is a "potential superspreading event".

On Dec. 31, 2021, hundreds were seen spontaneously gathering in front of Riverside Point counting down to the new year.

Videos that were circulated online painted a scene of packed crowds, with many partygoers with their masks pulled down.

Enforcement agencies will be involved

The MTF added that such events were suspended or curtailed in many countries this year.

Currently in Singapore, the maximum permitted size for social gatherings is five people.

The MTF also said that enforcement agencies are looking into the matter.

Civic responsibility still needed

The MTF said that they understood the "desire and enthusiasm to usher in the New Year, especially after two years of social restrictions".

However, the MTF reminded the public that there is still a need to exercise "civic responsibility":

"As a society we have done what we can to build up our resilience. But we would like to remind everyone that we are still in the middle of a pandemic crisis, and we still need to exercise civic responsibility. If everyone continues to do our part, the situation will continue to improve, and we can look forward to 2022 being a significantly more normal year."

