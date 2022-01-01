Back

Hundreds gather in Clarke Quay for spontaneous countdown, champagne sprayed into crowd

Let your hair, masks, and guard down.

Zi Shan Kow | January 01, 2022, 03:48 PM

Hundreds of people in Singapore spontaneously carried out their own countdown party in Clarke Quay -- either encouraged or undeterred by the absence of operating nightclubs and drinking holes.

Gathering of hundreds of people

The impromptu party appeared to have occurred in front of Riverside Point, near Read Bridge.

One Tiktok user took a short clip to show the scale of the event from the bridge.

The noisy crowd was tightly packed and appeared to have involved at least a hundred people.

The video was captioned: "Pov: you are too old to celebrate New Years at Clarke Quay".

@shihanahnafshoebPov: you are too old to celebrate New Years at Clarke Quay

Another Tiktok user accidentally found themselves in the middle of the party people when they went looking for a lost friend.

Five minutes past midnight into the new year, a quick pan showed a huge rowdy crowd ringing in 2022 with gusto.

@rotiprata0 I have never prayed to god harder that my mask works....and dont worry we smacked my friend in the head

Singing and popping champagne

Even though it was drizzling, it didn't stop the festivities.

In another video, a group of people were seen singing the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

One person stood on a higher ledge initiating the call and response, and his audience rallied along, all with their masks down.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by sgfollowsall admin (@adminsgfollowsalll)

A video of a man spraying a bottle of champagne at the huge crowd below him was also shared on Reddit.

In the video, the crowd was ecstatic, and many were seen recording the scene, cheering and jumping along.

@imnosimpppls don let this go viral😖👈

♬ original sound - Ali Campbell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

There were more people with their masks off than people with their masks on.

@v.alerieteo the amount of people there 🤌🏻

Top images by u/Azenity/Reddit, @shihanahnafshoeb/TikTok, @v.alerieteo/TikTok.

