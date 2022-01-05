Novavax vaccine likely to be added as booster option to S'pore's National Vaccination Programme

The Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health (MOH) Kenneth Mak said today that there is a "high likelihood" that the non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine by pharmaceutical firm Novavax will be added as a booster vaccine under Singapore's National Vaccination Programme (NVP).

"Very optimistic"

Speaking at a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) press conference today (Jan. 5), Mak said the Health Sciences Authority is currently wrapping up its evaluation of the vaccine, which is named NVX-CoV2373, and will put out a statement regarding its status soon.

In the meantime, however, Mak said the ministry is "very optimistic" that Novavax's vaccine will be granted authorisation to become a part of the NVP.

The Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung added that Singapore has signed an Advanced Purchase Agreement for the vaccine.

Ong said the Novavax vaccine will be added to Singapore's "good portfolio of vaccines for [Singapore's] NVP".

NVX-CoV2373 as a booster

Mak foresees that Novavax's vaccine will have an important role as a non-mRNA vaccine booster alternative as it has displayed higher efficacy against the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants when compared to other non-mRNA vaccines available in Singapore.

Currently, the non-mRNA vaccines available in Singapore are Sinovac's CoronaVac and Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, both of which have a three-dose vaccine regimen.

While most individuals who are inoculated with non-mRNA vaccines are not due for their boosters yet, these individuals are likely to have the Novavax option when the time comes, MOH in a press release today.

For non-mRNA vaccinated individuals, the window to receive their booster shots will be consistent with individuals who have received mRNA vaccines, said MOH.

This means that individuals with the Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccine will have to receive their booster shot within 270 days after their third dose in the primary vaccination series.

MOH's announcements on Jan. 5

Top image by Mufid Majnun from Unsplash