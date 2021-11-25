Back

Novavax applies for its non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to be used in S'pore

Another non-mRNA vaccine could be on its way here.

Belmont Lay | November 25, 2021, 12:28 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Novavax announced it has filed for interim authorisation of its non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine under Singapore's Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

The U.S. biotechnology company said in a statement on Nov. 24 it has submitted its protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for regulatory evaluation.

HSA said in response that Novavax had submitted its data for its PSAR application on Nov. 22.

It could take weeks or months to approve its use here depending on several factors.

Non-mRNA vaccine

Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine is engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Its vaccination regimen calls for two 0.5ml doses injected 21 days apart.

The PSAR allows HSA to grant interim authorisation for critical novel vaccines, medicines and medical devices during a pandemic.

The vaccines approved under Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination programme include mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and non-mRNA vaccine Sinovac-CoronaVac.

The Sinopharm vaccine is also available in Singapore, but has not been included in the national vaccination programme.

What HSA said

HSA said in response to media queries: "HSA has commenced a careful and thorough rolling review of the data to ensure that the vaccine meets the requirements for quality, safety and efficacy for interim authorisation before it is approved for use in Singapore."

HSA added the time taken for the review would depend on the "completeness" of the data submitted for evaluation.

The amount of time taken would also depend on how long it takes Novavax to respond to HSA queries on issues that may surface during the evaluation.

"The review timeline may vary from several weeks, if the data is complete and meets the stipulated standards, to months, if there are data gaps and inconsistencies in the dossiers," HSA added.

In June, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore had signed an advance purchase agreement with Novavax in January 2021.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sep. 13 that Singapore hopes to secure a diverse portfolio of vaccines to cater to the clinical needs of different segments of the population.

Efficacy of Novavax

One trial of 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico showed 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, as well as an efficacy of 90.4 per cent.

Another trial in the UK involving 15,000 participants showed an efficacy of 96.4 per cent against the original Covid-19 strain, 86.3 per cent against the B117 or Alpha variant, and 89.7 per cent "overall" efficacy.

"In both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated a reassuring safety and tolerability profile," Novavax said.

Top photo via Jernej Furman Flickr

Follow and listen to our podcast here

5 ways to maximise your savings as you shop, feast or travel this festive season

Lead the way with exclusive Citi promotions and privileges.

November 25, 2021, 12:54 PM

Woman in S'pore offering reward for return of late mum's jewellery after misplacing it with recycling

The jewellery has seen the woman through many painful struggles, including her late mother's cancer journey.

November 25, 2021, 12:53 PM

Up to 80% off on luxury beauty products like SK-II, Gucci, Dior, Estee Lauder at NOVELA’s Black Friday Sale

Don’t miss the lucky draw to win an iPhone13.

November 25, 2021, 11:56 AM

May Yim Schooling thanks those who supported family after husband's funeral

"We feel so much warmth from everyone," wrote Joseph Schooling's mom in a Facebook post.

November 25, 2021, 11:40 AM

SG-MY land VTL bus tickets for the next 30 days sold out in just 20 minutes on Transtar Travel

Very high demand for the land VTL.

November 25, 2021, 10:56 AM

4,000 sq ft otter-themed escape room with ball pit & Neoprint-like photobooths at National Museum of S'pore till Mar. 20, 2022

Fun for the young and young at heart.

November 25, 2021, 10:17 AM

Colin Schooling left behind a gift for all S’pore fathers: Veteran journalist

A heartfelt obituary.

November 25, 2021, 10:08 AM

Ex-restaurant chefs now selling Tonkatsus from S$8.80 at NTP+ mall in Lorong Chuan

Taste of Japan.

November 25, 2021, 09:49 AM

Comment: Exams in S’pore are ‘all or nothing’. How will young S’poreans learn to try & fail (a lot)?

Is the very existence of these exams harmful to promoting innovation?

November 25, 2021, 08:36 AM

Woman finishes iced Milo from McDonald's Paya Lebar Square, finds part of drink dispenser in cup

When you take away iced Milo and part of the drink dispenser or something.

November 25, 2021, 03:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.