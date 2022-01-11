'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seasons 3 & 4

If you're suffering from withdrawals after the second season of "Emily in Paris", here's some good news.

Two more seasons

The Netflix series has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

The latest season was released on Dec. 22, 2021 and clinched a spot on the Global Netflix Top 10 chart.

The series also topped the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in the first week.

Additionally, the first season also made the Global Top 10 chart, reemerging on the list across 53 countries.

About Season 2

In the second season, Emily, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, continues to immerse herself in the Parisian lifestyle and takes on French classes.

All these while trying to focus on her work on top of navigating a complicated love triangle between her first real French friend and neighbour, as well as meeting a fellow expat in French class who infuriates and intrigues her.

The second season also had its fair share of criticism.

In early January, the show was chastised by Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Information Policy for portraying a negative caricature of a Ukrainian woman.

