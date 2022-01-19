New Netflix Korean zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' streaming on Jan. 28

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Streaming service Netflix is launching a new zombie series on Jan. 28.
Korean-style zombie series
"All of Us Are Dead" is an upcoming Korean zombie series based on a popular webtoon of the same name.
According to a press release by Netflix, the series is about students who are trapped in a school amid a mysterious zombie virus outbreak.
The students later join forces to fight for survival.
If you enjoy Korean-style zombie flicks like "Kingdom", "Train to Busan" and "#Alive" and high school-themed K-dramas like "School 2017", there's a good chance that you may enjoy this new series.
Here are some snippets from the trailer.
Warning: It is quite gory, as expected from Korean-style zombie shows.
Typical almost-late-for-school morning sprint
What seems to be a blooming high school love story
Patient zero of the zombie outbreak
The infected going after students
More infected vs students
Rising stars
Expect to see a fair share of familiar and fresh faces in this new series.
Lee You-mi played Ji-yeong in "Squid Game".
There are other rising stars like Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo and Lim Jae-hyeok.
You can watch the full trailer here:
Top image from Netflix.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.