Back

New Netflix Korean zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' streaming on Jan. 28

Looks promising.

Fasiha Nazren | January 19, 2022, 05:44 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Streaming service Netflix is launching a new zombie series on Jan. 28.

Korean-style zombie series

"All of Us Are Dead" is an upcoming Korean zombie series based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

According to a press release by Netflix, the series is about students who are trapped in a school amid a mysterious zombie virus outbreak.

Photo by Yang Hae-sung/Netflix © 2021

The students later join forces to fight for survival.

If you enjoy Korean-style zombie flicks like "Kingdom", "Train to Busan" and "#Alive" and high school-themed K-dramas like "School 2017", there's a good chance that you may enjoy this new series.

Here are some snippets from the trailer.

Warning: It is quite gory, as expected from Korean-style zombie shows.

Typical almost-late-for-school morning sprint

What seems to be a blooming high school love story

Patient zero of the zombie outbreak

The infected going after students

More infected vs students

Rising stars

Expect to see a fair share of familiar and fresh faces in this new series.

Lee You-mi played Ji-yeong in "Squid Game".

There are other rising stars like Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo and Lim Jae-hyeok.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Top image from Netflix.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Li Chun 2022 falls on Feb. 4, here are the auspicious timings for each zodiac to deposit money

Huat.

January 19, 2022, 05:35 PM

Ex-Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo, 31, charged with wounding religious feelings of Christians, harassing police

Other investigations still pending.

January 19, 2022, 05:19 PM

OCBC to make 'full goodwill payouts' to all victims of recent SMS phishing scam

Arrangements with all victims will be made by next week.

January 19, 2022, 04:41 PM

Young anglers catch & release huge critically endangered shovelnose ray at Bedok Jetty

They initially thought a large stingray had taken the bait.

January 19, 2022, 04:28 PM

Woman quarantined for 14 days in Xi'an witnesses pet dog tearing up home via surveillance feed

Poor doggo.

January 19, 2022, 03:58 PM

Police warns of scam advertisements on Google Search disguised as bank's hotline number

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

January 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

Starbucks S'pore & Japan collab on Valentine's Day collection, has cute S$9.90 reusable cup & bear topper

Unbearably adorable.

January 19, 2022, 03:20 PM

Woman in China spends 1 month in blind date's home due to lockdown, now they're getting engaged

A pandemic love story.

January 19, 2022, 03:12 PM

Indonesia to move capital city from sinking Jakarta to Kalimantan

Parts of North Jakarta are sinking about 25 centimetres a year.

January 19, 2022, 02:58 PM

OCBC scam victims can't reveal compensation settlement after signing non-disclosure agreement

Those who accepted the payment cannot speak publicly about it.

January 19, 2022, 02:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.