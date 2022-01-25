Back

Naomi Neo reveals she is adopted

Teary moments.

Mandy How | January 25, 2022, 10:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Naomi Neo has dropped the "biggest video" of her career—one announcing that she is adopted.

The 26-year-old influencer and mother of two uploaded a tell-all in the form of a 19-minute YouTube video, which also consists of interviews with friends and family.

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

When she first suspected it

Neo said that the first time she suspected it was during a health check-up in school.

While discussing the subject of blood type with her friends, Neo was the was only one who didn't know hers, as the information wasn't in her health booklet.

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

When she asked her parents, they were "uncertain" about it as well.

The next giveaway was her Identity Card, which states her place of birth as China.

Throughout the years, Neo brought this up to her parents a few times, but their answers would always differ.

In one instance, her mother had told her that Neo's dad had to visit China for work. Another time, she said that it was because Neo's grandparents were there for a holiday.

No baby photos

A friend of Neo's added that the influencer also suspected her heritage as she had no baby photos.

Neo's husband added that her family's photos of her were from the age of three or four years old.

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

When questioned, Neo's mum said they had left the photos at an old house while moving out.

However, after becoming a parent herself, Neo began to find the reason doubtful as she realised that every mum would want to keep their children's photos.

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

The suspicion never went away, even when she was pregnant with her first child at 21.

During the period, Neo realised that her mum was unaware of many pregnancy-related things, such as a baby's kicks.

She also did not share her own pregnancy experience.

One day, sitting in the car with her husband after a check-up, the topic of blood types came up again.

On the same night, Neo gave her mum and dad a call separately to ask about it, and they both gave different answers.

"At that moment I knew like something was wrong lah," Neo said. "And I guess from there they also knew that, 'Oh no, I can't hide it any further.'"

That was when her parents sat her down and talked to her about it.

The news came more as an affirmation than surprise, Neo recalled.

Wanted to hide it from her forever

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

Screenshot via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

In one part of the video, Neo invited her parents for a Q&A session, where they spoke at length about their decision on the adoption and its process.

The trio shared many teary moments as they spoke candidly about matter.

Neo's mum admitted that she had wanted to hide it from her forever, as she has always considered Neo her own flesh and blood.

She was also afraid that Neo would leave the house and not come back once she knew the truth.

Neo told her parents towards the end that she was all the more thankful for the way they took care of her even though she was not their biological daughter.

Reflecting on the revelation, Neo said that learning she was adopted actually improved her relationship with her parents, as she understood their perspective better.

You can watch the full video here:

Related stories

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Naomi Neo's YouTube page

Important interests of both Indonesia & S'pore are met in Flight Information Region agreement: PM Lee

The agreement also provides Changi Airport with the opportunity to grow in the long term.

January 25, 2022, 08:17 PM

15 persons, aged 38 to 86, investigated for illegal gambling activities in Yishun & Marsiling

Cash amounting to more than S$500, two mobile phones and gambling related paraphernalia were seized.

January 25, 2022, 07:46 PM

S'pore undertaker urges people to vaccinate now, or else, they've a vested interest if you're not

Paggro.

January 25, 2022, 07:40 PM

SCDF deploys 40 firefighters to put out massive fire involving construction waste at Jalan Samulum

There were no reported injuries.

January 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

Nifty tips you need to know if you want to survive last-minute CNY preparations

Here’s how to retain your sanity amidst the festivities.

January 25, 2022, 06:44 PM

Tennis phenom Emma Raducanu spotted in S'pore

The 19-year-old Brit exited the Australian Open in the second round.

January 25, 2022, 06:33 PM

Indonesia prepared to talk about expanding bilateral VTL with S'pore to more destinations

PM Lee added that the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and Indonesia is not completely synchronised.

January 25, 2022, 06:07 PM

'Not entirely accurate' that singles are prevented from buying prime location flats: Desmond Lee

The minister highlighted that singles who are looking after their parents are eligible.

January 25, 2022, 06:02 PM

50% off all dim sum at 2 Peach Garden S'pore outlets from Monday to Saturday

Private rooms are available at no minimum spending.

January 25, 2022, 05:40 PM

Up to 66% off alcohol including beers, wines & spirits online & at warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2022

Receive freebies worth up to S$100 when you purchase the CNY exclusive sets.

January 25, 2022, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.