Back

Bugis mookata restaurant to have shirtless male servers on Jan. 8 & 15

In case you're feeling thirsty.

Fasiha Nazren | January 08, 2022, 01:44 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There are many mookata restaurants in Singapore these days.

Shirtless men serving drinks

One mookata restaurant, in particular, is trying something new to set it apart: shirtless servers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MR MOOKATA (@mrmookata)

In an Instagram post from Jan. 8, Mr Mookata shared that they will have shirtless men serving drinks at their restaurant.

This isn't an everyday occasion though, as it will only happen on two days on Jan. 8 and 15, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Apparently, this is what the shirtless men will look like:

Photo from Mr Mookata.

Photo from Mr Mookata.

Free flow drinks

According to the post, Mr Mookata will offer free flow Asia Farm drinks to buffet diners and one free Asia Farm drink for ala-carte diners.

It costs S$29.90 per pax to enjoy the buffet at the restaurant, while ala carte items start from S$1.70 per plate.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MR MOOKATA (@mrmookata)

Only walk-ins are allowed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Mr Mookata

516 Liang Seah Street Singapore 188740

Opening hours: 12pm to 6am, daily

Top image from Mr Mookata.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

3 men ran sub-7 in Pocari Sweat 2.4km challenge, 28-year-old S'porean finished 1st in 6 minutes 52 seconds

This timing is slightly faster than Soh Ruiyong's previous timing of 6 minutes and 53 seconds.

January 08, 2022, 09:38 PM

Taliban ban women in northern Afghanistan from using public bathhouses

Many households in the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Herat are dependent on the public bathhouses for cleaning.

January 08, 2022, 07:14 PM

Citigroup to fire unvaccinated US staff by end of Jan. 2022

No jab, no job.

January 08, 2022, 06:21 PM

Carousell in talks for US listing via S$2 billion Spac merger

Carousell's valuation hit US$1.1 billion in Sep. 2021.

January 08, 2022, 04:22 PM

Man in China transfers money regularly over 7 years to student in village he met just once

Did not ask for anything in return.

January 08, 2022, 02:57 PM

Ong Ye Kung: 'Too early to answer' if 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine is required

Ong also explained why the status of fully vaccinated expires after 270 days.

January 08, 2022, 02:46 PM

Daryl Aiden Yow says he 'deserves' fallout from Photoshop saga because he was 'greedy for money'

‘I just kept telling myself, for the first three days [of the saga] at least, that I totally deserved it.’

January 08, 2022, 12:11 PM

7 of the best CNY snacks in 2022 sorted by popular favourites, nicest packaging & affordable prices

The season to eat more, for those who celebrate it.

January 08, 2022, 11:48 AM

S$45++ strawberry-themed afternoon tea with free flow tea & coffee till Mar. 13

Strawberry forever.

January 08, 2022, 11:31 AM

Mahathir hospitalised for 2nd time in less than a month

Mahathir was previously admitted into hospital on Dec. 16.

January 08, 2022, 11:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.