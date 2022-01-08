Bugis mookata restaurant to have shirtless male servers on Jan. 8 & 15

There are many mookata restaurants in Singapore these days.

Shirtless men serving drinks

One mookata restaurant, in particular, is trying something new to set it apart: shirtless servers.

In an Instagram post from Jan. 8, Mr Mookata shared that they will have shirtless men serving drinks at their restaurant.

This isn't an everyday occasion though, as it will only happen on two days on Jan. 8 and 15, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Apparently, this is what the shirtless men will look like:

Free flow drinks

According to the post, Mr Mookata will offer free flow Asia Farm drinks to buffet diners and one free Asia Farm drink for ala-carte diners.

It costs S$29.90 per pax to enjoy the buffet at the restaurant, while ala carte items start from S$1.70 per plate.

Only walk-ins are allowed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Mr Mookata

516 Liang Seah Street Singapore 188740

Opening hours: 12pm to 6am, daily

Top image from Mr Mookata.