Back

1,615 new Covid-19 infections, 1,185 new Omicron infections in S'pore on Jan. 19

The weekly infection rate is at 1.96.

Fiona Tan | January 19, 2022, 11:29 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 1,615 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The country has recorded 296,077 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Locally transmitted: 1,205

Imported infections: 410

Deaths: 1

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 844

Omicron cases

The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.

New Omicron variant infections: 1,185 (965 local cases + 220 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.96 (up from 1.76 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

In ICU critically ill: 13

Patients in hospital: 281

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 18

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Bryan Low from Unsplash.

Jay Chou & wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting 3rd child

Wouldn't you like some of their genes.

January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

China may feel it has 'no choice' but to invade Taiwan if it sees no chance for 'peaceful' unification: Goh Chok Tong

He suggested establishing a 21st century "Red Telephone" equivalent between China and the U.S.

January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

Chinese teen, 17, sold at birth rejected by biological parents after tracking them down

He said he will be taking legal action against his biological parents for "distorting the truth".

January 20, 2022, 12:31 PM

Israel finance minister gets Covid-19 after 4th dose of vaccine

Four doses and still get Covid-19.

January 20, 2022, 12:22 PM

The Hainan Story opens standalone bakery with fluffy swiss rolls by ex-Antoinette chef

Comes in presentable gift boxes.

January 20, 2022, 12:15 PM

Pokémon CNY decorations, Pikachu meet-&-greet at West Mall from now till Feb. 15, 2022

More first-generation Pokémon hidden in the mall.

January 20, 2022, 11:09 AM

M'sia eases Covid-19 restrictions for Chinese New Year, house visits & banquets allowed

Open houses not allowed.

January 20, 2022, 10:47 AM

Parents send off BMT recruits in-person at Pulau Tekong for first time in 2 years

As part of Singapore's transition towards endemic living. 

January 20, 2022, 10:00 AM

Father in China donates organs of daughter, 9, who died from brain damage after classmate pushed her

He hopes a part of her can continue to live on in other people.

January 20, 2022, 03:38 AM

S’pore banks to end clickable links in SMSes & emails

The measures are set to kick in within the next two weeks.

January 19, 2022, 09:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.