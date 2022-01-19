1,615 new Covid-19 infections, 1,185 new Omicron infections in S'pore on Jan. 19

Singapore reported 1,615 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The country has recorded 296,077 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Locally transmitted: 1,205

Imported infections: 410

Deaths: 1

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 844

Omicron cases

The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.

New Omicron variant infections: 1,185 (965 local cases + 220 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.96 (up from 1.76 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

In ICU critically ill: 13

Patients in hospital: 281

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 18

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Bryan Low from Unsplash.