1,615 new Covid-19 infections, 1,185 new Omicron infections in S'pore on Jan. 19

Singapore reported 1,615 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The country has recorded 296,077 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Locally transmitted: 1,205
Imported infections: 410
Deaths: 1
Death toll from coronavirus complications: 844
Omicron cases
The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.
New Omicron variant infections: 1,185 (965 local cases + 220 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.96 (up from 1.76 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
In ICU critically ill: 13
Patients in hospital: 281
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 18
Top image by Bryan Low from Unsplash.
