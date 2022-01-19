1,448 new Covid-19 cases, 589 new Omicron infections in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 1,448 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The country has recorded 294,462 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Imported infections: 458
Locally transmitted: 990
Deaths: 0
Death toll from coronavirus complications: 843
Omicron cases
The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.
New Omicron variant infections: 589 (85 imported cases + 504 local cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.76
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 46.3 per cent
In ICU critically ill: 13
Patients in hospital: 247
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 16
