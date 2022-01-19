1,448 new Covid-19 cases, 589 new Omicron infections in S'pore

Singapore reported 1,448 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The country has recorded 294,462 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Imported infections: 458

Locally transmitted: 990

Deaths: 0

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 843

Omicron cases

The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.

New Omicron variant infections: 589 (85 imported cases + 504 local cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.76

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 294,462 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations

Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 46.3 per cent

In ICU critically ill: 13

Patients in hospital: 247

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 16

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here