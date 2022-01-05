Missing man with dementia, 80, found dead in a drain at Defu Lane carpark

An 80-year-old man who was reported missing on Jan. 1 was found dead in a drain at a carpark along Defu Lane on Monday (Jan. 3).

William Leck Swe Chua was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Hougang Avenue 5 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Found in a carpark drain

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Leck was found dead in a drain at a heavy vehicle carpark at 42 Defu Lane 7 on Jan. 3, two days after his family first reported him missing.

His body was found 1.3km from his home in Hougang.

According to the Chinese newspaper, his family had lost contact with him on Jan. 1 at around 6:30pm, and reported him missing to the police.

The police later put out a notice on Jan. 2 asking for more information on his whereabouts.

Leck was a dementia patient

Leck's 22-year-old granddaughter, a university student, told reporters that Leck was a diagnosed dementia patient.

Since his diagnosis last year, the family had hired a caretaker to look after him at home.

Leck was also sent to a care centre in the daytime.

However, on Jan. 1, the caretaker informed the family that Leck had gone missing.

The family searched for Leck in the Hougang area, but was not able to find him.

They eventually filed a police report.

Received a call from police

On the night of Jan. 3, the family received a call from the police that Leck's body was found in a drain at a heavy vehicle carpark at Defu Lane.

The family was shocked and sad after hearing the news, and was confused as to how Leck ended up in such a remote location.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lianhe Zaobao that at Jan. 3, 7:08pm, they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 42 Defu Lane 7.

They confirmed that the 80-year-old man was found lying in a drain.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps