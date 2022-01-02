Back

Missing 80-year-old man last seen at 313 Hougang Ave 5, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

Low Jia Ying | January 02, 2022, 06:56 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for more information on the whereabouts of an 80-year-old man.

William Leck Swe Chua was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Hougang Avenue 5 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Photo via SPF.

Those with information should come forward

The police requests that anyone with information should come forward by either calling the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submitting information online here.

The police assured that all information given will be kept strictly confidential.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Singapore Police Force and Google Maps

Olympic gold-medallist Joseph Schooling will enlist for National Service on Jan. 3

His deferment period ended on Aug. 31, 2021, according to Mindef.

January 02, 2022, 07:18 PM

Cost of living a likely 'major pressure point' for many S'porean households in 2022: WP's Pritam Singh

Singh said the Workers' Party will track what the Government does to "support Singaporeans who need the most help".

January 02, 2022, 05:42 PM

Large Clarke Quay gathering on NYE 'potential superspreading event': Multi-Ministry Taskforce

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce said that enforcement agencies are looking into this event.

January 02, 2022, 03:39 PM

Young M'sian boy wins praise for helping out in flood relief efforts

Regardless of age.

January 02, 2022, 02:27 PM

Over 60% of Primary 4 to 6 students have booked Covid-19 vaccination appointments: Chan Chun Sing

About 20,000 students have also received their first doses of the vaccine.

January 02, 2022, 02:12 PM

S'pore customer receives fried chicken delivery over 3 hours late on New Year's Eve & complains food looks half-eaten

A very suay New Year's Eve indeed.

January 02, 2022, 12:47 PM

OnlyFans creator Titus Low gives update on well-being, says he's 'still ok'

Low was charged on Dec. 30, 2021 for transmitting obscene material and failing to comply with an order.

January 02, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'pore recorded 456 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 1, highest number of imported cases

The weekly infection rate increased to 0.85.

January 02, 2022, 11:38 AM

M'sian netizens see similarities in 'Lat' comic from 1970s with behaviour of VIPs today

Netizens said some things never change.

January 02, 2022, 10:51 AM

Man, 26, allegedly involved in death of another man, 37, in Woodlands dorm using wooden plank with screws

The younger will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

January 02, 2022, 05:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.