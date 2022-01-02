Missing 80-year-old man last seen at 313 Hougang Ave 5, police appealing for information

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for more information on the whereabouts of an 80-year-old man.

William Leck Swe Chua was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Hougang Avenue 5 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Those with information should come forward

The police requests that anyone with information should come forward by either calling the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submitting information online here.

The police assured that all information given will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force and Google Maps