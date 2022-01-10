Back

Mayer launches limited-edition vintage Mickey Mouse air oven & kitchen scale

The only kind of mice allowed in the kitchen.

Fasiha Nazren | January 10, 2022, 12:50 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Now you have more reasons to add adorable home appliances to your collection.

Mayer launched the third edition of its Limited-Edition Mickey Heritage Collection today (Jan. 10).

Photo from Mayer.

Featuring the classic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, here are the two items in the collection.

20L Digital Air Oven (S$159)

The adorable air oven features Minnie at a classic dining table.

Photo from Mayer.

The air oven features:

  • Two-hour timer

  • Temperature control up to 230°C

  • LED screen display

  • 12 pre-set functions

  • Hidden dual stainless steel heating elements

  • Detachable water tank for steam baking

  • Galvanised steel cavity wall

  • Convection fan and oven light

  • Accessories including bake tray, wire rack, mesh basket tray, and tray handle

Electronic Kitchen Scale (S$24.90)

This kitchen scale has a "peek-a-boo" Mickey Mouse design.

Photo from Mayer.

These are the features of the kitchen scale:

  • Measure volume or weight of dry and wet ingredients

  • Maximum capacity of 5kg with ± 1g weight accuracy

  • Switches off automatically

  • Tempered glass surface

  • Low battery and overload indication

  • Auto zero with tare weight reset function

  • Interchangeable units (g/ -.oz/ oz/ ml/lb)

It requires two AAA batteries.

Available online and in stores

The collection can be purchased via the Mayer e-store, showrooms or the brand's official e-commerce marketplace platforms.

It is also exclusively available at selected retailers in Singapore and Malaysia.

Top image from Mayer.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Borrow reusable cups for free when you buy Starbucks drinks at NUS & enjoy S$0.50 discount

The cup has to be returned within 14 days, or you'll be charged S$4.

January 10, 2022, 12:36 PM

Police called in after 4 shirtless male servers at Bugis mookata joint mistaken as half-naked exhibitionists

The men worn aprons and jeans that barely protect their sensitive bits from oil splatters and ogling.

January 10, 2022, 12:24 PM

Bob Saget dead at 65

Best known to Singaporeans of a certain vintage as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos".

January 10, 2022, 10:56 AM

Chinese immigrant, 61, dies 8 months after random attack in New York City while collecting cans

He had only moved to the U.S. from China in October 2018.

January 10, 2022, 04:10 AM

845 new Covid-19 cases, 327 new Omicron infections in S'pore, 1 death

Some numbers to take note of.

January 10, 2022, 03:31 AM

S'pore couple's wedding dinner cancelled 4 days before date, citing multiple issues with restaurant, but venue refutes claims

The restaurant said in response that that the man's claims were "baseless defamation" and “totally falsified".

January 10, 2022, 12:27 AM

Rock column collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil lake, 7 killed

Video of the rockfall was recorded by passengers of boats on the lake.

January 09, 2022, 09:40 PM

S'pore woman wants refund after S$2,000 matchmaking package couldn't link her up with a man at least 163cm tall & who earns S$8,000/month

The dates she went on didn't work out, according to her.

January 09, 2022, 09:35 PM

Tianjin to test 14 million residents after detecting 20 cases of Covid-19 infections

At least two of the cases are infected with the Omicron variant.

January 09, 2022, 07:33 PM

Man, 28, taken to hospital after falling 3 floors at Chinatown Point atrium

A hole in the ceiling above the 4th floor could be seen.

January 09, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.