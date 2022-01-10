Mayer launches limited-edition vintage Mickey Mouse air oven & kitchen scale

Now you have more reasons to add adorable home appliances to your collection.

Mayer launched the third edition of its Limited-Edition Mickey Heritage Collection today (Jan. 10).

Featuring the classic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, here are the two items in the collection.

20L Digital Air Oven (S$159)

The adorable air oven features Minnie at a classic dining table.

The air oven features:

Two-hour timer

Temperature control up to 230°C

LED screen display

12 pre-set functions

Hidden dual stainless steel heating elements

Detachable water tank for steam baking

Galvanised steel cavity wall

Convection fan and oven light

Accessories including bake tray, wire rack, mesh basket tray, and tray handle

Electronic Kitchen Scale (S$24.90)

This kitchen scale has a "peek-a-boo" Mickey Mouse design.

These are the features of the kitchen scale:

Measure volume or weight of dry and wet ingredients

Maximum capacity of 5kg with ± 1g weight accuracy

Switches off automatically

Tempered glass surface

Low battery and overload indication

Auto zero with tare weight reset function

Interchangeable units (g/ -.oz/ oz/ ml/lb)

It requires two AAA batteries.

Available online and in stores

The collection can be purchased via the Mayer e-store, showrooms or the brand's official e-commerce marketplace platforms.

It is also exclusively available at selected retailers in Singapore and Malaysia.

