Mayer launches limited-edition vintage Mickey Mouse air oven & kitchen scale

Now you have more reasons to add adorable home appliances to your collection.
Mayer launched the third edition of its Limited-Edition Mickey Heritage Collection today (Jan. 10).
Featuring the classic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, here are the two items in the collection.
20L Digital Air Oven (S$159)
The adorable air oven features Minnie at a classic dining table.
The air oven features:
- Two-hour timer
- Temperature control up to 230°C
- LED screen display
- 12 pre-set functions
- Hidden dual stainless steel heating elements
- Detachable water tank for steam baking
- Galvanised steel cavity wall
- Convection fan and oven light
- Accessories including bake tray, wire rack, mesh basket tray, and tray handle
Electronic Kitchen Scale (S$24.90)
This kitchen scale has a "peek-a-boo" Mickey Mouse design.
These are the features of the kitchen scale:
- Measure volume or weight of dry and wet ingredients
- Maximum capacity of 5kg with ± 1g weight accuracy
- Switches off automatically
- Tempered glass surface
- Low battery and overload indication
- Auto zero with tare weight reset function
- Interchangeable units (g/ -.oz/ oz/ ml/lb)
It requires two AAA batteries.
Available online and in stores
The collection can be purchased via the Mayer e-store, showrooms or the brand's official e-commerce marketplace platforms.
It is also exclusively available at selected retailers in Singapore and Malaysia.
