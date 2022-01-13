Mario Kart game has S'pore course with Merlion, MBS & S'pore Flyer but for a limited time only

The Formula One Singapore Grand Prix may or may not take place on our shores this year, but another race definitely is: Mario Kart Tour.

The mobile phone game launched the Singapore Tour on Jan. 12.

It is a limited-time event that will take place till Jan. 25.

The event features a new course called the Singapore Speedway and a Merlion-themed cart called the Roaring Racer.

Luigi (Vacation) has donned his sunglasses and grabbed his suitcase, ready for a tour of the city! He debuts alongside the Roaring Racer in #MarioKartTour! Feel the beat as you ride through the city at night! pic.twitter.com/qjjcoJ5Wvh — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 12, 2022

It wouldn't be called the Singapore Course if the map doesn't include some Singapore icons.

Here are some that we spotted from the game trailer:

CHIJMES

Marina Bay Sands and ArtScience Museum

A blink-and-you-miss-it Merlion on the right

Esplanade and Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Speedway is the 61st tour in the mobile game.

Vacation Luigi, a new variant, is also introduced in this tour of the game.

Mario Kart Tour is available on the Apple app store and Google Play store.

Top image from Nintendo.