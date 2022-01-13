Back

Mario Kart game has S'pore course with Merlion, MBS & S'pore Flyer but for a limited time only

Mario Kart Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | January 13, 2022, 06:16 PM

Events

The Formula One Singapore Grand Prix may or may not take place on our shores this year, but another race definitely is: Mario Kart Tour.

The mobile phone game launched the Singapore Tour on Jan. 12.

It is a limited-time event that will take place till Jan. 25.

Singapore Speedwat

The event features a new course called the Singapore Speedway and a Merlion-themed cart called the Roaring Racer.

It wouldn't be called the Singapore Course if the map doesn't include some Singapore icons.

Here are some that we spotted from the game trailer:

CHIJMES

Marina Bay Sands and ArtScience Museum

A blink-and-you-miss-it Merlion on the right

Esplanade and Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Speedway is the 61st tour in the mobile game.

Vacation Luigi, a new variant, is also introduced in this tour of the game.

Mario Kart Tour is available on the Apple app store and Google Play store.

Top image from Nintendo.

