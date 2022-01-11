Back

Woman returns to M'sia after 578 days in S'pore to surprise her 2 young daughters

She returned unannounced.

Belmont Lay | January 11, 2022, 05:10 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

A woman from Malaysia finally went back home to be reunited with her family after spending 578 days -- more than one-and-a-half years -- in Singapore.

Her emotional return was documented by her husband, who put up a video on Facebook on Jan. 10.

Returned to Malaysia via VTL

The video highlighted in its introduction that the man's wife had been away for more than one-and-a-half years since June 10, 2020 and that he went to pick her up after she crossed the border back to Malaysia via the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

To mark her safe return, he brought her a bouquet of flowers.

Surprise daughters and mother

The next scene showed the man back in his home, acting normal, as if his wife was not just outside the door.

He interacted with his two daughters without giving away the fact that their mother had returned.

When the two children were distracted by their father, the woman stepped into view at the front gate.

It was the younger girl who recognised her mother first.

According to the video's caption, the younger daughter was not even one year old when her mother left for Singapore.

The older daughter, on the other hand, could only look on, and did not react initially.

She then ran towards her mother and both of them hugged.

Surprised mother

All this while, the woman's mother stood by the bedroom door and did not react as well, but soon started to cry.

Mother and daughter then hugged, but not before the older woman said, "Why did you lie to me?"

Surprised younger sister

The next person to be surprised was the woman's younger sister.

The plan was clearly exciting to the man's elder daughter, who could barely hold it in.

When the sister went into the room, she saw her older sister inside and both started to scream.

The woman's daughter was clearly amused.

You can watch the reunion video here.

Background

According to Malaysia, close to 300,000 Malaysians depend on the land border between Johor and Singapore for work.

Some 141,000 Malaysians were stuck in Singapore as of December 2021 due to the closure of the border during the Covid-19 pandemic.

White Rabbit love letters & corn flakes selling at FairPrice for S$15 per bottle

Comes with a free reusable container, while stocks last.

January 11, 2022, 04:57 PM

'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seasons 3 & 4

Félicitations!

January 11, 2022, 04:52 PM

Core inflation expected to rise in first half of 2022 before it gets better: Low Yen Ling

MAS Core Inflation is projected at 1-2 per cent in 2022, while the consumer price index is estimated at 1.5-2.5 per cent.

January 11, 2022, 04:42 PM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai should be responsible & substantiate allegations against teachers: Indranee Rajah

Leong was called out by Indranee for "grandstanding" in Parliament and not providing details on his allegations.

January 11, 2022, 04:12 PM

Ex-M'sia PM Muhyiddin's party members defect to another party & take up leadership positions

A number of the defectors were close with Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin.

January 11, 2022, 03:22 PM

Red Swastika School security guard has knee pain, given 3 days MC, police report lodged

The security guard suffered some pain in his right knee.

January 11, 2022, 02:58 PM

GST hike 'not something we can put off forever', but govt support will delay impact: Indranee Rajah

The planned 2% GST increase was first announced in 2018.

January 11, 2022, 02:36 PM

About 2,600 Omicron infections imported into S'pore: Iswaran

Most of the cases are Singaporeans, PRs and long-term residents, according to the minister.

January 11, 2022, 02:00 PM

Bentley driver forces his way through Red Swastika School gate, pushes security guard backwards with car

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing has addressed the matter.

January 11, 2022, 01:24 PM

Chan Chun Sing slams Bentley driver who tried to force his way into school, drove into security guard

'This is unacceptable behaviour.'

January 11, 2022, 01:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.