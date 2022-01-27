Panda cub Le Le works hard in 'jungle gym' to be ready to meet guests with mum, Jia Jia

Five-month-old panda toddler Le Le is training hard in his "jungle gym" to strengthen his body and climbing skills to prepare him to meet guests with his mother, Jia Jia, in the future.

This update by River Wonders comes after a few netizens urged the care team to provide him with more challenging items, in response to their previous update two days ago (Jan. 25).

Working hard while attending to nursery appointments

In a press release on Jan. 27, a River Wonders’ spokesperson shared that the panda cub is working hard to improve his climbing skills in his “jungle gym".

This training would prepare him to meet guests in the exhibit with Jia Jia in the near future, they added.

The hardworking panda toddler improves his motor skills in his play den while attending his twice daily nursery appointments with visitors.

According to River Wonders, Le Le’s "jungle gym” features strategically-placed logs to help him hone his climbing skills and build his strength.

He also plays with various enrichment toys, provided by his care team, to further expose him to different shapes and sizes.

Now weighs 12.19kg

River Wonders also revealed that the growing panda cub weighs 12.19kg as of Day 166 (Jan. 26, 2022).

Check out the video footage of Le Le working out:

Top images by Mandai Wildlife Group.