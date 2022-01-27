Back

Panda cub Le Le works hard in 'jungle gym' to be ready to meet guests with mum, Jia Jia

The growing panda cub now weighs 12.19kg.

Karen Lui | January 27, 2022, 01:49 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Five-month-old panda toddler Le Le is training hard in his "jungle gym" to strengthen his body and climbing skills to prepare him to meet guests with his mother, Jia Jia, in the future.

This update by River Wonders comes after a few netizens urged the care team to provide him with more challenging items, in response to their previous update two days ago (Jan. 25).

Working hard while attending to nursery appointments

In a press release on Jan. 27, a River Wonders’ spokesperson shared that the panda cub is working hard to improve his climbing skills in his “jungle gym".

Bamboozled by his own strength. Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

This training would prepare him to meet guests in the exhibit with Jia Jia in the near future, they added.

Working hard to navigate the logs. Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

The hardworking panda toddler improves his motor skills in his play den while attending his twice daily nursery appointments with visitors.

Posing for a picture while on break. Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

According to River Wonders, Le Le’s "jungle gym” features strategically-placed logs to help him hone his climbing skills and build his strength.

One more, in case you missed those strong limbs. Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

He also plays with various enrichment toys, provided by his care team, to further expose him to different shapes and sizes.

Playing with enrichment toys in the "jungle gym". Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

Now weighs 12.19kg

River Wonders also revealed that the growing panda cub weighs 12.19kg as of Day 166 (Jan. 26, 2022).

Literally watching his weight on the scale. Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

Photo by Mandai Wildlife Group.

Check out the video footage of Le Le working out:

Read more

Top images by Mandai Wildlife Group.

Indonesia hopes to add direct flights from S'pore to Bali

Indonesia will monitor the scheme if it's launched, and cease it if it's not beneficial.

January 27, 2022, 01:08 PM

CNY visits & reunion dinners to continue with 5 pax rule, but some families not in 'celebration mode'

The reality of CNY this year.

January 27, 2022, 01:08 PM

People in England no need to wear face masks as Covid-19 restrictions lifted

England is going to treat Covid-19 like the flu.

January 27, 2022, 12:59 PM

Disappointed father in China drinks pesticide as son still unmarried at nearly 30 years old

The man is receiving further treatment in the hospital.

January 27, 2022, 12:46 PM

Black Honda Civic plays braking game & swerves dangerously close to motorbike along PIE

The motorbike rider was not pleased.

January 27, 2022, 12:29 PM

Changi Prison inmate finds out wife asking for divorce, another realises mum died via 2-week-old newspaper obituary

The personal issues inmates have to deal with when locked up away from the outside world.

January 27, 2022, 04:06 AM

8,888 free 'Ah Girls Go Army' NFTs to be given away during advance movie tickets sale

Advance ticket sales begin on Friday, Jan. 28.

January 27, 2022, 02:59 AM

Dee Kosh drops 9-minute clip, says he's not a pedophile

He reiterated that he did not molest or have sex with minors.

January 26, 2022, 11:30 PM

Cyclist gets knocked down by driver in Bukit Batok despite riding in single file

The driver sped up to turn left, but failed to overtake the cyclists, leading to a collision.

January 26, 2022, 11:28 PM

4,832 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 26, 2,996 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.50.

January 26, 2022, 10:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.