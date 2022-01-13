Back

Waterloo Street temple cancels midnight incense offering event on CNY Eve 2022

Devotees can take note.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 13, 2022, 11:56 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, along Waterloo Street, is well-known for its annual incense offering event on the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY eve).

Traditionally, many devotees will usher in CNY by rushing to place incense sticks in the urn. It is believed that the first person to plant their sticks into the urn will have an auspicious new year.

Photo of Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street during Covid-19 times. Photo by Joshua Lee.

No midnight incense offerings

Like 2021,  there will not be midnight incense offerings again this year.

The temple will close earlier on CNY eve on Jan. 31.

The operating hours on Jan. 31 is from 7am to 12:30pm and from 1pm to 6:30pm.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the temple will be closed on the first two days of CNY, and will resume operations from 7am on the third day.

Safe distancing measures such as a cap of 50 people in the temple at any one time, as well as an entry system based on odd or even NRIC numbers, will be implemented.

Visitors with an odd last digit on their NRIC can only visit the temple on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Those with an even last digit on their NRIC can only visit on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The temple will not accept other offerings like fresh flowers and fruits.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Wallpaper Flare

Nippon Paint says it's not an ad after Honda crashes in Pioneer in strange position under Nippon Paint banner

Coincidental placement.

January 13, 2022, 11:47 AM

S'pore should be mentally prepared for US-China tension to last for up to 30 years: George Yeo

He said the intensity of the tension could vary over time, and there might even be skirmishes and proxy wars between the two.

January 13, 2022, 06:41 AM

S'pore 2021 crime trend: Fewer robbery, snatch theft, housebreaking crimes, but more scams

The number of police getting hurt went down too.

January 13, 2022, 04:31 AM

BMW driver hits pedestrian after making discretionary right turn at junction near Kembangan MRT

The pedestrian had right of way as the green man signal was displayed.

January 12, 2022, 11:48 PM

The low carbon transition is no longer just an option, but something S'pore must do to thrive: Grace Fu

But there is also opportunity in adversity.

January 12, 2022, 11:11 PM

'Unique playbook' needed for S'pore's low carbon strategy to avoid hurting competitiveness as investment location

Minister Grace Fu said that for the first five years, Singapore is prepared to spend more than what the country collects to incentivise the adoption of energy-efficient processes.

January 12, 2022, 11:08 PM

Covid-19 vaccination rate surges in Hong Kong after news of restaurant ban for the unvaccinated

Food is a motivator.

January 12, 2022, 10:06 PM

Amendment to the Prisons Act allows suitable inmates to undergo skills training & education outside

Preparing inmates for a life after they have paid their debt to society.

January 12, 2022, 09:18 PM

Man crossing Rochor Rd during 'red man' honked at, confronts driver but falls down

He tried to confront the driver, but somehow ended up falling to the ground.

January 12, 2022, 09:00 PM

PAP & WP MPs call on govt to manage impact of revised carbon tax on S'poreans & businesses

Many MPs called for a balanced approach to be taken.

January 12, 2022, 08:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.