Waterloo Street temple cancels midnight incense offering event on CNY Eve 2022

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, along Waterloo Street, is well-known for its annual incense offering event on the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY eve).

Traditionally, many devotees will usher in CNY by rushing to place incense sticks in the urn. It is believed that the first person to plant their sticks into the urn will have an auspicious new year.

No midnight incense offerings

Like 2021, there will not be midnight incense offerings again this year.

The temple will close earlier on CNY eve on Jan. 31.

The operating hours on Jan. 31 is from 7am to 12:30pm and from 1pm to 6:30pm.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the temple will be closed on the first two days of CNY, and will resume operations from 7am on the third day.

Safe distancing measures such as a cap of 50 people in the temple at any one time, as well as an entry system based on odd or even NRIC numbers, will be implemented.

Visitors with an odd last digit on their NRIC can only visit the temple on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Those with an even last digit on their NRIC can only visit on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The temple will not accept other offerings like fresh flowers and fruits.

Top image via Wallpaper Flare