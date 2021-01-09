Waterloo Street temple cancels midnight incense offering event on CNY Eve 2021

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, along Waterloo Street, is well-known for its annual incense offering event.

Traditionally, many devotees will usher in the Lunar New Year by rushing to place incense sticks in the urn. It is believed that the first person to plant their sticks into the urn will have an auspicious new year.

Temple to close early, event cancelled

This year, however, due to the pandemic, the incense offering event will also be cancelled, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Given the pandemic, the temple decided to do so in order to avoid crowding.

In addition, the temple will be opening at 7am on Feb. 11 and closing at 6:30pm. It will remain shut until Feb. 15, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.

In previous years, the temple will remain open until late on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple was built in 1884 and is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Singapore.

It has been a popular place of worship for devotees of Guan Yin, the Chinese goddess of mercy.

Top photo via Wallpaper Flare.