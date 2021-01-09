Back

Waterloo Street temple cancels midnight incense offering event on CNY Eve 2021

Due to the pandemic.

Tanya Ong | January 09, 2021, 03:44 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, along Waterloo Street, is well-known for its annual incense offering event.

Traditionally, many devotees will usher in the Lunar New Year by rushing to place incense sticks in the urn. It is believed that the first person to plant their sticks into the urn will have an auspicious new year.

Temple to close early, event cancelled

This year, however, due to the pandemic, the incense offering event will also be cancelled, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Given the pandemic, the temple decided to do so in order to avoid crowding.

In addition, the temple will be opening at 7am on Feb. 11 and closing at 6:30pm. It will remain shut until Feb. 15, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.

In previous years, the temple will remain open until late on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple Info Portal/FB

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple was built in 1884 and is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Singapore.

It has been a popular place of worship for devotees of Guan Yin, the Chinese goddess of mercy.

Top photo via Wallpaper Flare.

29 new cases of Covid-19 on Jan. 9, 2021, none locally-transmitted

This brings the total number to 58,865.

January 09, 2021, 03:26 PM

S'pore boatman jailed 7 months for helping 2 men leave S'pore to go to Batam during pandemic

He was also fined S$6,000.

January 09, 2021, 02:39 PM

S’porean, 20, backpacked solo from S’pore to Canada on S$25/day in 9 months without getting on a plane

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 09, 2021, 01:45 PM

Twitter permanently suspends Trump, other accounts suspended too after Trump allegedly used them

Twitter was arguably Trump's favourite social media platform.

January 09, 2021, 01:09 PM

'It's a good thing him not showing up': Biden on Trump not attending inauguration

Biden said: "[Trump is] not worthy, not worthy to hold that office."

January 09, 2021, 12:50 PM

Otter dad sleeping soundly on its back is a rainy weather mood

Relatable.

January 09, 2021, 12:06 PM

Here are 4 lesser-known things about Clementi even residents might not know about

Everything you need in a neighbourhood.

January 09, 2021, 11:58 AM

Junction 8 ceiling board falls on 17-year-old boy's head, resulting in 'unbearable amount of pain'

Traumatising.

January 09, 2021, 11:49 AM

OCBC Bank appoints first female group CEO

Helen Wong's experiences and expertise extend beyond corporate banking, Greater China, and North Asia.

January 09, 2021, 11:06 AM

I’d rather work in the office than at home. Here's why.

Only know you love her when you let her go.

January 09, 2021, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.