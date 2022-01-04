Project Superstar's Kelvin Tan, 40, marries goalball athlete

Kelvin Tan Wei Lian is officially married.

The visually handicapped singer, who was the first winner of talent competition "Project Superstar" in 2005, held the wedding ceremony on Jan. 2, 2022.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Tan had once expressed his wish to marry before 40, and it seems that the singer has more or less fulfilled the wish, since he recently celebrated his 40th birthday in Oct. 2021.

When Tan's engagement was first announced in Oct. 2020, the singer kept a low profile about his love life, declining to speak to the media.

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) previously reported that Tan and his fiancée had been dating for more than two years.

However, the singer has since announced the marriage on his Facebook page, revealing that the belle in question is one Inez Hung.

A congratulatory post on Tan's feed let slip that the couple had met through goalball, which is a team sport designed for athletes with a vision impairment.

As of Aug. 2021, Hung is on the national women's goalball team, which bagged three awards at Singapore Disability Sports Awards 2021.

On the other hand, Tan represented Singapore in the sport at the 2015 ASEAN Para Games.

Tan and Hung have also applied for a BTO flat, for which Tan took up a stable job in order to procure a housing loan.

Top image via Mode Entertainment/Lianhe Zaobao