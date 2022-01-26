Ramen Keisuke permanently closing Cineleisure & Clarke Quay outlets

The immense popularity of Japanese ramen in Singapore has not been able to stop two more ramen eateries from shuttering.

Keisuke Ramen announced the permanent closure of two outlets this month — Lobster King at Clarke Quay and Kani King at Cineleisure.

Cineleisure outlet closes on Jan. 31

If you're still hoping to try the food at Kani King, you still have until 2:30pm on Jan. 31 to do so.

The eleventh outlet under the Ramen Keisuke brand opened in 2016.

This eatery replaces the typical ramen pork base with a crab one made with "specially imported swimming crabs and chicken bones".

Clarke Quay outlet closed on Jan. 24

The Clarke Quay outlet has already shuttered on Jan. 24, according to an announcement on social media on Jan. 17.

The tenth Singapore outlet of the franchise that also opened in 2016 specialised in ramen served in a lobster broth, which is inspired by French lobster bisque.

Other outlets

While the crab-based and lobster-based ramen will no longer be available, you can still enjoy Ramen Keisuke's classic ramen and other offerings at their remaining outlets.

Their newest outlet is Sushi & Roll Salmon King by Ramen Keisuke, which was opened in November 2021.

Located at Orchid Hotel in Tanjong Pagar, the outlet specialises in "affordable and authentic sushi" instead of ramen.

Top images by Ramen Keisuke's website and @aiying on Instagram.