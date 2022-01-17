Jollibee S'pore has century egg porridge daily till 11am

Those who don't enjoy the taste or smell of century eggs, keep far, far away.

Fast food restaurant chain Jollibee is now offering its Jollibee Porridge at more outlets across Singapore.

Launched in Dec. 2021, the Jollibee Porridge contains century egg bits and chicken chunks.

The porridge costs S$3 per bowl.

It is currently available for dine-in and takeaway at eight Jollibee outlets in Singapore:

Jurong East

Square 2

Woodlands

Lucky Plaza Level 6

Lucky Plaza Basement 1

Changi City Point

Waterway Point

Paya Lebar Square

The porridge is a breakfast item that is available only till 11am.

Top image from JayPee Tee/Facebook and Jollibee Singapore/Facebook.