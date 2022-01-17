Back

Jollibee S'pore has century egg porridge daily till 11am

Yum for some.

Fasiha Nazren | January 17, 2022, 03:38 PM

Those who don't enjoy the taste or smell of century eggs, keep far, far away.

Fast food restaurant chain Jollibee is now offering its Jollibee Porridge at more outlets across Singapore.

Launched in Dec. 2021, the Jollibee Porridge contains century egg bits and chicken chunks.

The porridge costs S$3 per bowl.

It is currently available for dine-in and takeaway at eight Jollibee outlets in Singapore:

  • Jurong East

  • Square 2

  • Woodlands

  • Lucky Plaza Level 6

  • Lucky Plaza Basement 1

  • Changi City Point

  • Waterway Point

  • Paya Lebar Square

The porridge is a breakfast item that is available only till 11am.

Top image from JayPee Tee/Facebook and Jollibee Singapore/Facebook.

